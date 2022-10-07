Vodafone now guarantees iPhone 14 buy back prices to meet cost-of-living challenges
To promote its exclusive iPhone 14 Buy-Back Guarantee service, UK carrier Vodafone has recently commissioned and published new research showing how the cost-of-living crisis has changed the shopping habits of the British people.
According to the study, because of the current financial difficulties, Brits have become a "buy back" nation. Around two-thirds (62%) of those who participated are more likely to buy an expensive item — like a new iPhone, for example — if they know that they will be able to sell it next year.
The cost of living crisis has even made 52% of Brits "more creative" in finding ways to get more for their money. For example, 24% of the people who participated in the study now resell items they no longer need, and 23% renegotiate their contracts when they are due for renewal.
If you are in the market for a new smartphone and don't want to waste your time searching for offers, feel free to see our best Vodafone phone deals. And if you are using the services of another carrier, you can visit our best EE phone deals, top O2 deals, best Virgin Media deals, and best Three phone deals.
According to the study, because of the current financial difficulties, Brits have become a "buy back" nation. Around two-thirds (62%) of those who participated are more likely to buy an expensive item — like a new iPhone, for example — if they know that they will be able to sell it next year.
Furthermore, over four-in-10 Brits (45%) now consider the future prices of items and how they can be used to fund purchases later. And 62% of the participants make "savvy savings decisions in advance" to save as much money as possible.
The cost of living crisis has even made 52% of Brits "more creative" in finding ways to get more for their money. For example, 24% of the people who participated in the study now resell items they no longer need, and 23% renegotiate their contracts when they are due for renewal.
The research also shows that six-in-10 Brits (60%) are hunting for the best deal possible when purchasing tech. And when the tech they want to buy is a smartphone, over two-fifths (45%) will try to find the best deal possible, and over half (56%) will think ahead and assume the future resale or trade-in price before deciding to buy one.
If you are in the market for a new smartphone and don't want to waste your time searching for offers, feel free to see our best Vodafone phone deals. And if you are using the services of another carrier, you can visit our best EE phone deals, top O2 deals, best Virgin Media deals, and best Three phone deals.
Things that are NOT allowed: