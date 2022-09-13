UK carrier Vodafone now offers the iPhone 14 with a Phone Buy-Back Guarantee service
The iPhone 14 lineup is officially released and will hit the shelves soon. Since the new iPhones are among the most desired devices, carriers often offer great deals and promotions to draw in new customers. And it looks like UK carrier Vodafone will sell the new iPhone 14 series with a new Phone Buy-Back Guarantee, which — according to the company — is the only such service in the UK.
However, there are some caveats you need to know about. Vodafone will guarantee the price only if you trade in your iPhone 14 between September 1, 2023, and October 31, 2023. You can see the list with the guaranteed prices in the picture below.
If you trade in your iPhone 14 model after October 31, 2023, you'll receive a bonus of £50 on top of the offered trade-in price at that time. So, in other words, you won't receive the guaranteed price for your iPhone 14 model, but you will still get £50 more as a bonus to the buy back price Vodafone will offer you.
As Vodafone explained in its press release, if you buy your new iPhone 14 with a Vodafone EVO plan, the carrier ensures it will buy your iPhone back at a guaranteed price next year when you want to upgrade to the new iPhone lineup. This way, as Vodafone stated, it helps its customers to "always have the latest tech by upgrading earlier."
If you are not an Apple fan but still want a new phone from Vodafone, you can check out our best Vodafone phone deals. If you use the services of another UK carrier, you can see our best EE phone deals, top O2 deals, and best Virgin Media deals.
