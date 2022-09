UK carrier Vodafone now offers the iPhone 14 with a Phone Buy-Back Guarantee service

If you trade in your iPhone 14 model after October 31, 2023, you'll receive a bonus of £50 on top of the offered trade-in price at that time. So, in other words, you won't receive the guaranteed price for your iPhone 14 model, but you will still get £50 more as a bonus to the buy back price Vodafone will offer you.



If you are not an Apple fan but still want a new phone from Vodafone, you can check out our best Vodafone phone deals . If you use the services of another UK carrier, you can see our best EE phone deals top O2 deals , and best Virgin Media deals





Apple iPhone 14 The iPhone 14 is now available to order at AT&T. Save big on the new Apple device with a new carrier plan and a trade-in with which you can get it for free. $800 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $799 99 Pre-order at AT&T Apple iPhone 14 Get the iPhone 14 for free with Verizon too. The offer requires a trade-in and an instalment plan. Get a $200 gift card if you switch a line. Save $120 if you purchase together with an eligible smartwatch. $800 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $799 99 Pre-order at Verizon Apple iPhone 14 Plus Order the Plus version of the iPhone 14 now from AT&T. Save big by getting the device for free with an eligible trade-in. $900 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $899 99 Pre-order at AT&T Apple iPhone 14 Plus Get the iPhone 14 Plus for just $99 with Verizon. The offer requires a trade-in and an instalment plan. Get a $200 gift card if you switch a line. Save $120 if you purchase together with an eligible smartwatch. $800 off (89%) Trade-in $99 99 $899 99 Pre-order at Verizon

Apple iPhone 14 Pro The iPhone 14 Pro is available to order at AT&T with saving of up to $1,000 when signing a new contract and a trade-in of an eligible device. $1000 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $999 99 Pre-order at AT&T Apple iPhone 14 Pro Get the iPhone 14 Pro for free with Verizon too. The offer requires a trade-in and an instalment plan. Get a $200 gift card if you switch a line. Save $120 if you purchase together with an eligible smartwatch. $1000 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $999 99 Pre-order at Verizon Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max The iPhone 14 Pro Max is also available to order at AT&T with a carrier plan and savings of up to $1,000 when trading-in an eligible device. $1000 off (91%) $99 99 $1099 99 Pre-order at AT&T Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max You can get the iPhone 14 Pro Max for $99.99 with Verizon too. Just trade-in an eligible device and get an instalment plan. Receive a $200 gift card if you switch a line. Save $120 if you purchase together with an eligible smartwatch. $1000 off (91%) $99 99 $1099 99 Pre-order at Verizon

The iPhone 14 lineup is officially released and will hit the shelves soon. Since the new iPhones are among the most desired devices, carriers often offer great deals and promotions to draw in new customers. And it looks like UK carrier Vodafone will sell the new iPhone 14 series with a new Phone Buy-Back Guarantee , which — according to the company — is the only such service in the UK.As Vodafone explained in its press release , if you buy your new iPhone 14 with a Vodafone EVO plan, the carrier ensures it will buy your iPhone back at a guaranteed price next year when you want to upgrade to the new iPhone lineup. This way, as Vodafone stated, it helps its customers to "always have the latest tech by upgrading earlier."However, there are some caveats you need to know about. Vodafone will guarantee the price only if you trade in your iPhone 14 between September 1, 2023, and October 31, 2023. You can see the list with the guaranteed prices in the picture below.