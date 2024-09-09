30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Vivo's X200 flagship tipped to launch in October to compete with iPhone 16

Vivo X200 render
Alleged Vivo X200 render | Image credit: Digital Chat Station
OnePlus is the next major Chinese handset makers to launch a flagship, probably followed by Vivo. One of the biggest phone brands in China, Vivo is expected to launch its next flagship, the X200, in early October.

A new report by Wall Street China (via Gizmochina) claims Vivo’s X200 series will be introduced in China in early October. This means that the X200 will not only compete with the iPhone 16, but also with the upcoming OnePlus 13, which has already been confirmed for unveiling around the same time.

According to the report, Vivo plans to launch at least two flagships, the X200 and X200 Pro. The cheapest of the two is said to feature a 6.3-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Another interesting piece of information revealed by the report is that the regular X200 will pack an impressive 50-megapixel 22nm Sony main sensor, a periscope lens with 3x optical zoom, as well as an ultra-wide lens. Also, the phone will be powered by a large 5,500 mAh battery that will feature both wired and wireless charging.

The more powerful X200 Pro will feature a curved 1.5K resolution display with 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, the phone is rumored to pack a 50-megapixel main camera with a large aperture, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, and 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Another improvement over the vanilla X200 is the huger 6,000 mAh battery which will power the X200 Pro. Both flagships are expected to feature IP68 or IP69 rating and enhanced X-axis moto for improved haptic feedback.

The X200 and X200 Pro will ship with Android 15-based Origin OS, but that’s just a rumor at the moment. No word on pricing and availability, but it’s safe to say that these will only be available in China for a few months.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

