Vivo’s next flagship smartphone spotted on Google Play Console

Chinese handset maker vivo is about to expand its flagship line with at least two new devices, the X100s and X100s Pro. Both are slightly modified versions of the X100 and X100 Pro that were introduced earlier this year.
Most of the difference between the X100 and X100s are related to design, but they might have different specs sheets too. After vivo’s upcoming X100s was spotted on the 3C certification site last month, its bigger brother, the X100s Pro popped up online too.
The folks at 91mobiles discovered the X100s Pro was listed on the Google Play Console, which confirms its existence. Just like the regular X100s model, the Pro version will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor, a chipset usually reserved for flagships.
In addition, the phone is expected to pack 16GB RAM, a triple camera setup (50MP + 50MP + 50MP), a secondary 32-megapixel selfie snapper, and a generous 5,400 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.
The listing on Google Play Console includes very small pictures of the X100s Pro, but it's pretty clear that it copied the X100 Pro’s entire design style. The X100s Pro features that same curved display and thin bezels.
The size of the display is not revealed in the listing, but the resolution is 1260 x 2800 pixels. We also know the X100s Pro will ship with Android 14 on board, which isn’t really a surprise.
Although vivo hasn’t yet confirmed when its new flagships will be introduced, we expect the X100s and X100s Pro to be announced by the end of April.
