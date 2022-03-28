Vivo’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 competitor gets its launch date officially confirmed

Vivo’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 competitor gets its launch date officially confirmed1
The Vivo X Fold would be Vivo’s first-ever attempt at a foldable phone, several months after that of OPPO with the foldable OPPO Find N that came out at the end of 2021. The new teaser that Vivo shared on the Chinese social media website Weibo tells us that the first Vivo foldable phone will be unveiled on April 11, 2022.
Unfortunately, the promotional teaser video does not reveal much about the Vivo X Fold besides a silhouette of it and what seems to be its outer screen. A wallpaper of a butterfly can be seen on the outside screen, possibly a reference to the phone’s codenamed, which was “Butterfly.”
Who knows, though, it might end up being something more than just an easter egg. Vivo says that the Vivo X Fold comes with a screen from the “Folding-Screen 2.0 Era,” but doesn’t clarify what exactly that means. The company is going with two words when describing its first foldable phone: “Big and Integrated.”
There is actually one noteworthy point to make here, and that is that the Vivo X Fold looks quite thin for a foldable phone. In fact, rumor has it that it will be 6.28mm thick while unfolded, which would make it approximately 12.56mm while closed (we can’t be certain due to camera islands and hinge type). For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is 14.4-16mm thick.
Speaking of measurements, the display of the Vivo X Fold is said to be as large as 8.03 inches when opened. The aspect ratio could also be more suited for watching media, unlike the more boxy, square approach of the Z Fold 3.
