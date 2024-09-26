Vivo X Fold 4 camera and battery details leaked ahead of announcement
Vivo’s next foldable flagship isn’t expected to arrive until next year, but the first details about its camera and battery have already been leaked online. The unannounced X Fold 4 won’t have any additional variants, as Vivo seems to have decided to stop confusing customers and offer them one choice when it comes to foldable phones.
The information provided by reliable leaker Digital Chat Station (via PlayfulDroid) hasn’t been confirmed by Vivo yet, so take it with a grain of salt for the time being. Apart from claiming there will only be a single X Fold 4 variant, DCS also leaked some of the phone’s key specs.
For starters, the X Fold 4 is said to pack a huge 6,000 mAh battery, which is hard to believe considering that this is a foldable phone. It remains to be seen if this proves to be accurate or something was lost in translation.
Despite having such a big battery inside, the X Fold 4 will actually be lighter and thinner than the X Fold 3. According to DCS, the X Fold 4 weighs around 21x grams and is only 8.x mm thick. In comparison, the X Fold 3 weighs 236 grams and is 11.2 mm thick.
Another interesting piece of information tipped by DCS concerns the phone’s camera. Apparently, Vivo X Fold 4 will feature a 50-megapixel main camera and a periscope telephoto sensor. Both will be positioned on a round camera island that might also include a LED flash and a third ultra-wide camera.
FYI, both the X Fold 3 and X Fold 2 feature triple camera setups, so it makes sense for the next model to follow the same formula. In fact, the X Fold 4 is likely to come with three 50-megapixel cameras, just like the X Fold 3.
The last interesting details revealed by DCS isn’t as surprising as the rest. The X Fold 4 will be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. Considering that all its predecessors packed Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, it’s no wonder that the X Fold 4 will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip.
The X Fold 2 and X Fold 3 were released on the market in April, which is we expect the X Fold 4 to arrive on the market no earlier than April 2025.
