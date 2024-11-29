Vivo S20 and S20 Pro go official with Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets

Vivo S20 | Image credits: Vivo

Vivo S20 vs. Vivo S20 Pro camera system | Image credits: Vivo

Another difference between the two S20 series phones is the camera system. The vanilla model features 50-megapixel main (OmniVision 50E sensor) and 8-megapixel ultra-wide cameras. In comparison, the S20 Pro boasts a 50-megapixel main camera (Sony IMX921 sensor), a 3x periscope zoom lens (Sony IMX882 sensor), and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera.Both phones feature large 50-megapixel selfie snappers, Vivo’s Aura circular LED light, as well as in-display optical fingerprint sensors.Finally, Vivo S20 is powered by a huge 6,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, while the S20 Pro packs a much smaller 5,500 mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging speeds.