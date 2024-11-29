Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Amazon Black Friday is here
The best deals of the year are live today-only! Buy now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Vivo S20 and S20 Pro go official with Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Vivo
Vivo S20
Vivo S20 | Image credits: Vivo
Vivo confirmed earlier this month its S20 series will be officially introduced in China at the end of November. True to its promise, the handset maker Vivo has just revealed its latest smartphones in the mid-range category, the Vivo S20 and Vivo S20 Pro.

Although both are part of the S20 series and feature very similar designs, they are very different when it comes to hardware. The biggest difference between the two S20 series phones is the chipset they use inside.

For example, the vanilla Vivo S20 is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, as previously rumored. On the other hand, the S20 Pro packs a much more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor.

Vivo S20 Pro
Vivo S20 Pro | Image credits: Vivo

Both phones come in multiple versions based on the amount of memory. The cheapest Vivo S20 model packs 8/256 GB RAM and costs just $315, while the most expensive one is priced to sell for $415 and comes with 16/512 GB RAM.

In comparison, the cheapest Vivo S20 Pro is available for $470 and features 12/256 GB RAM, whereas the most expensive model costs $550 and has 16/512 GB RAM.

It’s also important to mention that the Vivo S20 comes in three different colors – Phoenix Feather Gold, Jade Dew White, and Pine Smoke Ink. The S20 Pro is available in Phoenix Feather Gold, Purple Air, and Pine Smoke Ink.

The S20 and S20 Pro sport similar 6.67-inch AMOLED displays with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 4500 nits peak brightness. The only difference is that the S20 is getting a flat panel, while the S20 Pro uses a curved screen instead.

Vivo S20 vs. Vivo S20 Pro camera system | Image credits: Vivo

Another difference between the two S20 series phones is the camera system. The vanilla model features 50-megapixel main (OmniVision 50E sensor) and 8-megapixel ultra-wide cameras. In comparison, the S20 Pro boasts a 50-megapixel main camera (Sony IMX921 sensor), a 3x periscope zoom lens (Sony IMX882 sensor), and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

Recommended Stories
Both phones feature large 50-megapixel selfie snappers, Vivo’s Aura circular LED light, as well as in-display optical fingerprint sensors.

Finally, Vivo S20 is powered by a huge 6,500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, while the S20 Pro packs a much smaller 5,500 mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging speeds.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Latest News

Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle
Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless