Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Vivo formally introduces its new top-tier T series phone, the T3 Ultra

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Vivo T3 Ultra
Vivo T3 Ultra | Image credit: Vivo
Vivo teased its new high-end phone, the T3 Ultra, for a few days now, so the official announcement doesn’t really bring any surprises. Here is a quick refresher in case you didn’t read our previous reports.

First off, the T3 Ultra sits at the top of the T series lineup, which means it’s the most advanced phone in the series. As such, the phone is equipped with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor and packs 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage.

Another selling point of the phone is the dual camera on the back (50MP main camera with Sony IMX9321 sensor and 8MP ultra-wide lens). The phone also benefits from Vivo’s Aura Light flash for better photos in low-light conditions.

In the front, the T3 Ultra features a no less impressive 50-megapixel group selfie camera that can also record 4K videos. The selfie snapper comes with several AI features like AI facial contouring technology, so expect great results if you’re going for Vivo’s new phone.

Furthermore, the T3 Ultra boasts a stunning 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 4500 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. Also, the phone is powered by a large 5,500 mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Vivo formally introduces its new top-tier T series phone, the T3 Ultra
Vivo T3 Ultra's highlights | Image credit: Vivo

Speaking of the battery, Vivo claims that the T3 Ultra is the slimmest curved phone in the 5,500 mAh battery category, whatever that might mean.

Other highlights of the Vivo T3 Ultra include IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, under-display fingerprint sensor, and Funtouch 14 based on Android 14.

According to Vivo, the T3 Ultra will hit shelves in India on September 19. The phone will be available in Lunar Gray and Frost Green. As far as the price is concerned, the 8/128GB model costs Rs 32,000 ($380 / €345), while the 12/256GB variant will go on sale for Rs 36,000 ($430 / €390).
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"

Latest News

Get the lightweight Sony WH-CH720N for 46% off with this unbeatable Walmart deal
Get the lightweight Sony WH-CH720N for 46% off with this unbeatable Walmart deal
The high-end Garmin Forerunner 965 is full of features and can be yours at its best price yet
The high-end Garmin Forerunner 965 is full of features and can be yours at its best price yet
It's surely not too late to get last year's OnePlus Pad at a record low price with a killer freebie
It's surely not too late to get last year's OnePlus Pad at a record low price with a killer freebie
The light show–capable JBL Pulse 5 sells at a sweet discount at Walmart
The light show–capable JBL Pulse 5 sells at a sweet discount at Walmart
Samsung Galaxy M55s leaked renders show the phone from almost every angle
Samsung Galaxy M55s leaked renders show the phone from almost every angle
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a hefty $400 discount on Amazon, making it even more tempting
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a hefty $400 discount on Amazon, making it even more tempting
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless