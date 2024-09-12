Vivo formally introduces its new top-tier T series phone, the T3 Ultra
Vivo T3 Ultra | Image credit: VivoVivo teased its new high-end phone, the T3 Ultra, for a few days now, so the official announcement doesn’t really bring any surprises. Here is a quick refresher in case you didn’t read our previous reports.
First off, the T3 Ultra sits at the top of the T series lineup, which means it’s the most advanced phone in the series. As such, the phone is equipped with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor and packs 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage.
Another selling point of the phone is the dual camera on the back (50MP main camera with Sony IMX9321 sensor and 8MP ultra-wide lens). The phone also benefits from Vivo’s Aura Light flash for better photos in low-light conditions.
In the front, the T3 Ultra features a no less impressive 50-megapixel group selfie camera that can also record 4K videos. The selfie snapper comes with several AI features like AI facial contouring technology, so expect great results if you’re going for Vivo’s new phone.
Furthermore, the T3 Ultra boasts a stunning 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 4500 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. Also, the phone is powered by a large 5,500 mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.
Vivo T3 Ultra's highlights | Image credit: Vivo
Speaking of the battery, Vivo claims that the T3 Ultra is the slimmest curved phone in the 5,500 mAh battery category, whatever that might mean.
Other highlights of the Vivo T3 Ultra include IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, under-display fingerprint sensor, and Funtouch 14 based on Android 14.
According to Vivo, the T3 Ultra will hit shelves in India on September 19. The phone will be available in Lunar Gray and Frost Green. As far as the price is concerned, the 8/128GB model costs Rs 32,000 ($380 / €345), while the 12/256GB variant will go on sale for Rs 36,000 ($430 / €390).
