Vivo T3 Ultra specs and price confirmed ahead of launch

Vivo T3 Ultra
Vivo T3 Ultra | Image credit: Vivo
Vivo is preparing to launch yet another T series high-end phone in India, the T3 Ultra. Before the phone’s official announcement, which is set for September 12, Vivo revealed all the key specs of the T3 Ultra, as well as the phone’s price.

As previously reported, the Vivo T3 Ultra will be equipped with MediaTek’s powerful Dimensity 9200+ chipset. To make the phone even more appealing, Vivo published an AnTuTu score comparison that shows MediaTek’s chipset performing much better than Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPUs.

Besides that, Vivo confirmed that the T3 Ultra boasts a state-of-the-art 6.78-inch AMOLED curved display with 1.5K resolution, HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 4500 nits peak brightness.

According to Vivo, the T3 Ultra is the slimmest curved phone to feature a large 5,500 mAh battery. Speaking of which, the T3 Ultra’s battery comes with 80W wired charging support.

Vivo T3 Ultra specs and price confirmed ahead of launch
AnTuTu score comparison | Image credit: Vivo

As far as the camera goes, Vivo revealed that its upcoming top-tier phone packs a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main camera with OIS (optical image stabilization), an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, as well as a 50-megapixel group selfie snapper, which can record 4K videos.

Vivo also mentions that the T3 Ultra is IP68-certified for dust and water resistance (up to 1.5m for 30 minutes). The phone is ultra-sleek (0.76mm) and comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Vivo T3 Ultra specs and price confirmed ahead of launch
Vivo T3 Ultra cameras | Image credit: Vivo

Finally, Vivo confirmed the T3 Ultra will be available for purchase in India starting tomorrow for less than Rs 33,000 ($395 / €355). It will be available from Flipkart, Vivo’s official website, and other Indian retail stores.

In comparison, Vivo’s other T series phone launched in India, the T3 Pro, is now available for purchase for as low as $300. However, the T3 Ultra has much better hardware, so it feels like a better deal if you didn’t already buy the T3 Pro.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

