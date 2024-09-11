Vivo T3 Ultra specs and price confirmed ahead of launch
Vivo T3 Ultra | Image credit: VivoVivo is preparing to launch yet another T series high-end phone in India, the T3 Ultra. Before the phone’s official announcement, which is set for September 12, Vivo revealed all the key specs of the T3 Ultra, as well as the phone’s price.
As previously reported, the Vivo T3 Ultra will be equipped with MediaTek’s powerful Dimensity 9200+ chipset. To make the phone even more appealing, Vivo published an AnTuTu score comparison that shows MediaTek’s chipset performing much better than Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPUs.
Besides that, Vivo confirmed that the T3 Ultra boasts a state-of-the-art 6.78-inch AMOLED curved display with 1.5K resolution, HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 4500 nits peak brightness.
According to Vivo, the T3 Ultra is the slimmest curved phone to feature a large 5,500 mAh battery. Speaking of which, the T3 Ultra’s battery comes with 80W wired charging support.
AnTuTu score comparison | Image credit: Vivo
As far as the camera goes, Vivo revealed that its upcoming top-tier phone packs a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main camera with OIS (optical image stabilization), an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, as well as a 50-megapixel group selfie snapper, which can record 4K videos.
Vivo also mentions that the T3 Ultra is IP68-certified for dust and water resistance (up to 1.5m for 30 minutes). The phone is ultra-sleek (0.76mm) and comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
Vivo T3 Ultra cameras | Image credit: Vivo
Finally, Vivo confirmed the T3 Ultra will be available for purchase in India starting tomorrow for less than Rs 33,000 ($395 / €355). It will be available from Flipkart, Vivo’s official website, and other Indian retail stores.
In comparison, Vivo’s other T series phone launched in India, the T3 Pro, is now available for purchase for as low as $300. However, the T3 Ultra has much better hardware, so it feels like a better deal if you didn’t already buy the T3 Pro.
