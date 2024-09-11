Vivo T3 Ultra specs and price confirmed ahead of launch

Vivo T3 Ultra | Image credit: Vivo

As far as the camera goes, Vivo revealed that its upcoming top-tier phone packs a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main camera with OIS (optical image stabilization), an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, as well as a 50-megapixel group selfie snapper, which can record 4K videos.Vivo also mentions that the T3 Ultra is IP68-certified for dust and water resistance (up to 1.5m for 30 minutes). The phone is ultra-sleek (0.76mm) and comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Vivo T3 Ultra cameras | Image credit: Vivo

Finally, Vivo confirmed the T3 Ultra will be available for purchase in India starting tomorrow for less than Rs 33,000 ($395 / €355). It will be available from Flipkart, Vivo’s official website, and other Indian retail stores.In comparison, Vivo’s other T series phone launched in India, the T3 Pro, is now available for purchase for as low as $300. However, the T3 Ultra has much better hardware, so it feels like a better deal if you didn’t already buy the T3 Pro.