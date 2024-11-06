Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Vivo S20 series launches this month, more specs details leaked

Vivo
Vivo S19
Vivo S19 series | Image credits: Vivo
Vivo is not the kind of company that refreshes its lineup of phones once per year. The Chinese handset maker introduced the S19 and S19 Pro phones back in May and is now preparing to launch the sequels later this month.

According to a new report, Vivo is expected to introduce the S20 series by the end of this month. The vanilla S20 and S20 Pro will be launched in China this year, but their availability will be expanded internationally beginning next year, or maybe even earlier.

Along with the launch timeframe, reliable leaker Smart Pikachu also revealed some of the Vivo S20 series’ specs. For starters, we’re learning that the Vivo S20 will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series chipset.

Although the leaker doesn’t say precisely what chipset will power the vanilla S20, previous reports claim the phone will feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor.

On the other hand, the S20 Pro will be much more powerful thanks to MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 CPU. Aside from the big gap in performance, the two S20 series phones will be very similar when it comes to specs and design.

For example, both devices will feature OLED displays with 1.5K resolution, as well as large 6,500 mAh batteries. However, the regular S20 models might come with a flat display, while the S20 Pro might feature a curved-edge panel.

Another major difference between the two phone is the camera configuration. Vivo S20 is rumored to pack a dual camera, while the S20 Pro is expected to feature a more advanced triple camera setup (telephoto camera included).

As far as memory goes, it’s safe to say that Vivo will launch multiple versions of the S20 and S20 Pro. Both are likely to pack up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB internal storage. Based on the TENAA certification, the vanilla S20 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and a 6,500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

We don’t know if the S20 Pro’s display is of the same size, but the quality is likely to be higher. The same goes for the battery, which might feature support for even faster charging speeds.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

