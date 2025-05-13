Vivo might be fixing the biggest complaints about its mid-range phones with this new S30 series duo

Referential image of the Vivo S20 Pro. | Image credit — Vivo

Vivo S30



Display: 6.67-inch flat panel with “1.5K” resolution

Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

Camera: Periscope telephoto camera with Sony IMX882 sensor

Battery: 6,500 mAh

Vivo S30 Pro mini



Display: 6.31-inch flat LTPO OLED with “1.5K” resolution (same panel as the X200 Pro mini)

Processor: Dimensity 9300+ or Dimensity 9400e

Camera: Same periscope telephoto with Sony IMX882

Battery: 6,500 mAh

Frame: Metal





If these specs hold up, the S30 and its Pro mini sibling could be two of Vivo’s most performance-focused S-series models to date. Public feedback on the S20 series leaned toward mixed impressions — while many users praised the sleek design and selfie-focused features, others felt the performance and battery life didn’t quite match expectations for the price. The shift to more power-efficient chipsets, a larger battery, and the addition of a periscope camera suggests Vivo is aiming to correct those shortcomings this time around. If priced right, the S30 lineup could land in a sweet spot for users looking for a more complete mid-range experience.