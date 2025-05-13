Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
Vivo might be fixing the biggest complaints about its mid-range phones with this new S30 series duo

Early specs hint at a more powerful and practical upgrade for the Vivo S30 and S30 Pro mini, with a focus on battery life, camera reach, and better chipsets.

Vivo
Image of the Vivo S20 Pro in different colors
Referential image of the Vivo S20 Pro. | Image credit — Vivo

Vivo is preparing to launch two new smartphones that could shake up the mid-range segment in China later this year. A new leak has revealed key specs for the upcoming Vivo S30 and S30 Pro mini, and both devices seem to offer an impressive combination of performance, display tech, and camera versatility — especially for their class.

The standard Vivo S30 is said to debut with Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which hasn’t been officially announced yet. But based on the details so far, it looks like this SoC will be built on TSMC’s N4 node and will follow a 1+3+4 CPU core structure — a design that aims to balance efficiency and performance for mainstream users. Meanwhile, the S30 Pro mini could be going in a different direction entirely by opting for either the Dimensity 9300+ or the rumored Dimensity 9400e, two high-end MediaTek chips that have recently been popping up in premium phone leaks.

Here’s a breakdown of the leaked specs for both phones:

Image of the Digital Chat Station leak of the Vivo S30 series
Image credit — Digital Chat Station on Weibo


Vivo S30
  • Display: 6.67-inch flat panel with “1.5K” resolution
  • Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • Camera: Periscope telephoto camera with Sony IMX882 sensor
  • Battery: 6,500 mAh

Vivo S30 Pro mini
  • Display: 6.31-inch flat LTPO OLED with “1.5K” resolution (same panel as the X200 Pro mini)
  • Processor: Dimensity 9300+ or Dimensity 9400e
  • Camera: Same periscope telephoto with Sony IMX882
  • Battery: 6,500 mAh
  • Frame: Metal

For context, the Vivo S20 series from earlier this year leaned more toward aesthetic appeal and decent camera setups. But from what we’re seeing in this leak, Vivo seems to be targeting users who want something closer to flagship features without paying flagship prices. That would put the S30 series in direct competition with devices like the Redmi Note 13 Pro+, Honor 100, and Realme 12 Pro+ — all of which have been stepping up their hardware game recently in the mid-range space.

If these specs hold up, the S30 and its Pro mini sibling could be two of Vivo’s most performance-focused S-series models to date. Public feedback on the S20 series leaned toward mixed impressions — while many users praised the sleek design and selfie-focused features, others felt the performance and battery life didn’t quite match expectations for the price. The shift to more power-efficient chipsets, a larger battery, and the addition of a periscope camera suggests Vivo is aiming to correct those shortcomings this time around. If priced right, the S30 lineup could land in a sweet spot for users looking for a more complete mid-range experience.
