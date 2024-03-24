Tim Cook says that the Vision Pro is coming to China this year

Up Next:
Last week, we told you that Apple's Vision Pro spatial computer will be coming to more countries soon. Today, according to Reuters, no higher authority than Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Vision Pro will be coming to the mainland China market later this year. That report came from China's state media outlet CCTV Finance which posted about the Apple executive's comments on its Weibo page. Cook was asked questions about Vision Pro by reporters in China where he was attending the China Development Forum in Beijing.
Cook was also quoted by Chinese media as saying that Apple will continue to increase its spending and investing in research and development in China. We could hear more about the release of the Vision Pro in other overseas markets during WWDC 2024 which will take place in June. Apple hasn't announced the exact dates when the Developer Conference will be held but it has traditionally revealed that date during the end of March or early April. Last year, for example, Apple announced the dates for WWDC 2023 on March 29th.
The Vision Pro spatial computer is China bound says Apple CEO Tim Cook
Cook has been busy while visiting China. Last week, Apple's CEO was on hand for the opening of the new Jing'an Apple Store in Shanghai, the 57th Apple Store opened in China and the eighth inside Shanghai. It is the second-largest Apple Store after the flagship location located on New York's tony Fifth Avenue. And while in China, Cook was also believed to be engaged in talks with Chinese tech firm Baidu about helping Apple with its AI initiative.
Other countries that are expected to get the Vision Pro include Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and the U.K. It is unclear when Apple plans on bringing its spatial computer to these countries but TFI International's Ming-Chi Kuo says that we should start to see the Vision Pro released outside of the U.S. before WWDC in June.
