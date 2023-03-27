Virgin Media O2's broadband is now available to over 6,400 homes in East Grinstead, UK
We have good news for those in the UK living in East Grinstead, located in West Sussex. As Virgin Media O2 recently announced, more than 6,400 additional homes in East Grinstead can now take advantage of the carrier's home broadband, TV, and phone services for the first time as part of its network expansion programme.
Virgin Media also stated that the speeds its Gig1 home broadband offers are 20 times faster than the local average. An Ofcom report released in December 2022 claims that the average broadband speed in Mid Sussex is 56 Mbps.
However, if you are happy with your current home broadband but are on the hunt for a new, more powerful 5G compatible smartphone, feel free to check out our best Virgin Media phone deals and best O2 phone deals articles, where you can find amazing deals on some of the best 5G smartphones on the market.
Furthermore, customers living in East Grinstead can now also sign-up to Virgin Media's Gig1 home broadband plan, which offers speeds of 1,130Mbps. According to Virgin Media, these speeds are perfect for working remotely, streaming TV shows and films with exceptional quality, video calling friends, and playing games online.
Virgin Media also stated that the speeds its Gig1 home broadband offers are 20 times faster than the local average. An Ofcom report released in December 2022 claims that the average broadband speed in Mid Sussex is 56 Mbps.
In case you are living in East Grinstead but don't need Gigabit home broadband, Virgin Media is also currently offering its M125 broadband-only package for just £15 a month for the first six months. The M125 broadband plan offers an average download speed of 132Mbps.
However, if you are happy with your current home broadband but are on the hunt for a new, more powerful 5G compatible smartphone, feel free to check out our best Virgin Media phone deals and best O2 phone deals articles, where you can find amazing deals on some of the best 5G smartphones on the market.
Things that are NOT allowed: