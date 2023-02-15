Virgin Media customers can now add Sky Sports Ultra HD channels to their TV service
If you live in the UK and are a sports fan with a TV service from Virgin Media, you will probably be happy to learn that you can now add Sky Sports Ultra HD channels to your TV service for just £7 extra per month.
As the carrier announced in a recent blog post, the new Sky Sports Ultra HD channels, which include Sky Sports Main Event Ultra HD and Sky Sports Ultra HD 1, will allow you to experience the thrill of live sports in Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range (HDR) — if your TV supports it, of course — including the Premier League, cricket, darts, and many more.
Thanks to the addition of the Sky Sports Ultra HD channels, Virgin Media TV customers now have access to the full catalog of Sky's Ultra HD content. Last year, Virgin Media made an announcement that their users could enhance their viewing experience by subscribing to Sky Cinema and Entertainment Ultra HD, enabling them to watch high-quality movies and TV shows in crystal clear quality.
