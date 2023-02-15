Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Virgin Media customers can now add Sky Sports Ultra HD channels to their TV service

Virgin Media customers can now add Sky Sports Ultra HD channels to their TV service
If you live in the UK and are a sports fan with a TV service from Virgin Media, you will probably be happy to learn that you can now add Sky Sports Ultra HD channels to your TV service for just £7 extra per month.

As the carrier announced in a recent blog post, the new Sky Sports Ultra HD channels, which include Sky Sports Main Event Ultra HD and Sky Sports Ultra HD 1, will allow you to experience the thrill of live sports in Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range (HDR) — if your TV supports it, of course — including the Premier League, cricket, darts, and many more.

Thanks to the addition of the Sky Sports Ultra HD channels, Virgin Media TV customers now have access to the full catalog of Sky's Ultra HD content. Last year, Virgin Media made an announcement that their users could enhance their viewing experience by subscribing to Sky Cinema and Entertainment Ultra HD, enabling them to watch high-quality movies and TV shows in crystal clear quality.

But if you watch TV on your phone using Virgin Media's TV Go app, and you are currently in the market for a new, more powerful smartphone, feel free to check out our best Virgin Media phone deals and best O2 phone deals articles, where you can find awesome deals on some of the best smartphones on the market.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple says iPhone bug may have been actively exploited - here's what to do
Apple says iPhone bug may have been actively exploited - here's what to do
Get an eligible bundle from Virgin Media O2 and receive a Fitbit Versa 4 or a £100 bill credit
Get an eligible bundle from Virgin Media O2 and receive a Fitbit Versa 4 or a £100 bill credit
You might want to wait before updating iOS if you rely on Google Photos
You might want to wait before updating iOS if you rely on Google Photos
More than 83,000 T-Mobile customers had zero service thanks to major outage
More than 83,000 T-Mobile customers had zero service thanks to major outage
Apple releases software updates for three mobile devices
Apple releases software updates for three mobile devices
New patent shows Fitbit may be developing tools to measure your blood pressure
New patent shows Fitbit may be developing tools to measure your blood pressure

Popular stories

Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy S23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy S23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
The Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best Android smartphone... that I can't use
The Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best Android smartphone... that I can't use
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature
Samsung has a genius new Galaxy S23 case system to use your extra preorder credit on
Samsung has a genius new Galaxy S23 case system to use your extra preorder credit on
Samsung under fire as Galaxy Z Fold 3 screens crack for no reason at all after warranty expires
Samsung under fire as Galaxy Z Fold 3 screens crack for no reason at all after warranty expires
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless