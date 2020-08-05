Take a look at the videos released by Samsung detailing its new 5G Galaxy Note handsets and more

Samsung today held its pre-recorded Galaxy Unpacked event and introduced the Galaxy Note 20 5G , Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ tablets, and the Galaxy Buds Live. We covered the festivities all day and now we have all of the video associated with the event for you to view. So put on that robe, pour a glass of vino, sit back and watch what Samsung announced earlier today.





Let's start with the official introduction film for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G . "Today's new normal demands a new device," says the manufacturer. "So, we made one. This is not work as you know it. This is the power of a computer suite in your hand." The Samsung Notes app in conjunction with the S Pen is a powerful business tool that adds audio to notes, helps to create PowerPoint presentations, and helps you share it right from your phone. And when it comes time to switch from work mode to game mode, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G remains your go-to device. With a 120Hz refresh rate, the screen updates 120 times per second for smoother scrolling and improved game animation.









With the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, you can shoot 8K video with movie-like features that allow you to change the zoom speed and skip the editing process. Content and files can be shared between Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G devices by using Ultra-wideband. "This is not mobile tech as you know it," Samsung says. "This is the power of performance." Not only will the 4500mAh battery last all day, with fast charging all you need is a few minutes plugged into an outlet to get hours of additional battery life. Samsung calls it the ultimate power phone giving you the power to work and the power to play.











Another video, this one slightly over two minutes in length, covers the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G ecosystem which includes the phone, the Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch, and the Galaxy Buds Live. The timepiece is an advanced health tool that measures users' heart rates and warns them if their health is at risk.









What do you do when your wife calls after you've been lounging around all day and tells you that the boss is coming to dinner? You use the productivity tools on the Galaxy Note 20 ecosystem, make a list of things that you need to do and you do it! Check out how that might go down in the video below.









Earlier in this article, we mentioned that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is an advanced health tool. In a 30-second television commercial, Samsung calls it "The most advanced health monitor on a smartwatch." The timepiece monitors the health of your heart, your oxygen level, and your blood pressure.





The Galaxy Note 20 series works with your Windows PC and Xbox Game Pass. As Samsung says, "The Galaxy Note20 provides an unrivaled work & play experience in close collaboration with Microsoft. Get things done easier and faster with seamless continuity between your Galaxy devices and Windows 10 PC. Bring fun on the go with Xbox Game Pass on Galaxy. Together is truly better." Theapp provides a seamless experience between your phone and your computer allowing your mobile apps to run on your desktop device. Sync your Galaxy photos with OneCloud and pin mobile apps to your PCs taskbar and much more.









The first television commercial for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds makes note of the fact that the accessory features Active Noise Cancellation allowing the music or voices coming through your earbuds to be heard without interruption from ambient noise. And when you need to hear outside noises, this can be done too.





One video released by Samsung called Untold Stories features comments recorded on film by Galaxy Note fans. These comments are used by Samsung to create new features for future Galaxy Note models. The manufacturer conducts interviews, polls, meetings, and more in order to find out what users like and don't like. Every single comment is analyzed, according to the company, and is shared internally.













In the video, Samsung explains why it created the first Galaxy Note and added the S Pen. In 2011, the first Galaxy Note was born as was the phrase "Phablet." The video goes into changes made to the S Pen over the years including the addition of Bluetooth connectivity. And starting with the Galaxy Note 9 , the S Pen was given new capabilities. It started acting as a remote camera shutter, presentation clicker, and more. Additionally, the video explains how Samsung decided on the color and design scheme for the latest Galaxy Note models.



