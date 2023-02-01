Here are the official videos Samsung released today for the introduction of the Galaxy S23 line

There's no need to tell you that Samsung today introduced the Galaxy S23 series which includes the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As is typical for an introduction of this magnitude, Samsung released several videos to promote its 2023 flagship line and we would like to show them to you. Some of these videos could end up being edited to appear as television commercials.

Samsung introduces new retail boxes for the Galaxy S23 series







Let's start with the official unboxing video for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+. Samsung is proud of the new boxes it created for the Galaxy S23 line which uses recycled paper. Besides the Galaxy S23 or Galaxy S23+, inside the box is a Quick Start Guide, a USB-C-to-USB-C cable, and the Ejection Pin to open the SIM card tray. You'll notice that there is no charging brick or wired earbuds as these have now been removed from boxes like this one for years. Looking for someone to blame? Blame Apple CEO. Tim Cook.

Also in the box are paper protectors for the front and back of the device that prevent minor scratches while the phone is in the box. The video also mentions that the screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and the device sports an Armor Aluminum Frame. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ share the same rear camera array: 50MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-Wide, and a 10MP Telephoto camera that delivers 3x optical zoom. Both models are equipped with a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.













Color options include Lavender, Green, Phantom Black, and Cream. There are two colors exclusive to orders placed through the Samsung.com website: Lime and Graphite. The Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch display and the Galaxy S23+ comes with a 6.6-inch screen.





The next video shows the unboxing of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The same items found in the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ boxes are in the Galaxy S23 Ultra box including the phone, the Quick Start Guide, a USB-C-to-USB-C cable, and an Ejection Pin for the SIM card tray. The 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen carries a QHD+ resolution. While it has the same Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for the display, and an Armor Aluminum frame for the body, only this model has the S Pen in the box and a silo to house it on the handset.









While the color options match those available for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, there are two additional exclusive colors for the Samsung.com site, Sky Blue and Red. The rear camera setup stars the 200MP Wide camera that we've talked about for months, a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, and a pair of 10MP Telephoto camera. One offers 3x optical zoom and the other delivers 10x optical zoom. There is a 12MP selfie snapper and a 5000mAh battery.









Samsung has been talking about the improved low-light photography on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. To prove it, the manufacturer created a video showing off the amazing low-light capabilities of the camera setup on its top-of-the-line flagship phone. Everybody will want to be sent a copy of these images says Samsung. It's a brilliant ad and we're surprised that Apple and Google never tried this before.









Moving along now, the next video shows how you can use the Galaxy S23 Ultra in conjunction with Sammy's new Book3 Ultra laptop. A photo is snapped of a cat named Jenny who is celebrating a birthday. The photo is dragged and dropped into the Book3 Ultra and is edited on the computer. The tagline reads, "Capture the epic, Create the epic."



