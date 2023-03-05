Video reportedly shows the display panels for the iPhone 15 series



Tipster Shrimp Apple Pro posted a tweet on Twitter that includes a video showing a trio of glass panels that are supposedly the ones that will be used on the iPhone 15 series. While there are three panels in the video, two appear to be the same size which makes sense since the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro will both probably carry 6.1-inch displays. The iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro Max should both sport 6.7-inch screens. So overall, only two different size panels are required (although there could be a difference in quality).





The Elec published this past January says that Apple will

You might notice that all of the displays have a cutout for the Dynamic Island. That's because all four iPhone 15 models are rumored to carry the feature. The shape-shifting multitasking "notchification" feature is currently only available on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, a rumor started by a report inpublished this past January says that Apple will move the TrueDepth Camera for Face ID under the display for the iPhone 16 line allowing Apple to 86 it by 2024.









Goôd morning! Here’s is the real life video of the front glass panel of the iPhone 15 series, i was able to confirm its authenticity with my source. It’s real! pic.twitter.com/5BkI0OFgz9 — ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) March 5, 2023

By moving the components for Face ID under the display, Apple might end up adorning the iPhone 16 series with a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing FaceTime camera giving the Dynamic Island a swift boot after just two years.

You might also note that the alleged iPhone 15 series panels feature curved bezels at the corners. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are not only getting the Dynamic Island from the 2022 Pro models, their Wide cameras are also each getting the 48MP image sensor found on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max replacing the 12MP sensors used on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Additionally, the iPhone 15 non-Pro units will be powered by the A16 Bionic chip currently used on the iPhone 14 Pro series.







The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra will be powered by the A17 Bionic which will probably be made using TSMC's 3nm process node. These two models could be the only major handsets available this year to have a 3nm SoC under the hood. The iPhone 15 Ultra could feature a titanium body and a periscope lens to deliver 10x optical zoom.



