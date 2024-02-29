Up Next:
Viber starts rolling out customizable chat folders
Viber is upping its game with the release of a brand-new update introducing an important new feature: customizable chat folders. Specifically designed to make it easier for users to quickly find conversations and streamline their communication, customizable chat folders are gradually rolling out globally to all users.
Also, the customized chat folders can be assigned to multiple folders, and there’s no limit to the number of chats that can be added. On top of that, Viber says that users can rename folders or mark all chats as read.
Keep in mind that in order to get the new feature you’ll have to update to Viber version 22.0 or higher. According to the company, it might take a couple of months for customized chat folders to be available to everyone.
It’s also important to mention that users with more than 10 chats will gain access to the new feature once they open the app. Folder can also be activated by heading to “More” on the main chat screen, then selecting “Manage Folders” and adding chats.
For starters, Viber users will be able to create up to five custom folders, besides an “All” tab, which automatically includes all other chats. These five custom folders can be very different. For example, you’ll be able to create folders for friends, family, work, and favorites.
Also, the customized chat folders can be assigned to multiple folders, and there’s no limit to the number of chats that can be added. On top of that, Viber says that users can rename folders or mark all chats as read.
In today's fast-paced digital world where messaging apps play a paramount role in people’s everyday lives, Rakuten Viber steps in with Folders. Our latest feature is here to elevate conversations and preserve meaningful connections by unlocking time-saving potential and embracing the advantage of simplicity.
Keep in mind that in order to get the new feature you’ll have to update to Viber version 22.0 or higher. According to the company, it might take a couple of months for customized chat folders to be available to everyone.
It’s also important to mention that users with more than 10 chats will gain access to the new feature once they open the app. Folder can also be activated by heading to “More” on the main chat screen, then selecting “Manage Folders” and adding chats.
Things that are NOT allowed: