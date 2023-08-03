Viber launches two new features for Premium users, but only on iOS

With such a wide user base, we want to continue expanding our services to offer seamless and easy-to-use communication tools that work for our global users. Additionally, anonymity and privacy is what makes Viber a leading super app. These features add new value to Viber Plus and boost the overall experience for our users

It’s been less than a month since Viber launched its premium service in the United States and several other countries, and the company has just announced it’s now rolling out two new features to those who chose to pay to be Premium users.So, if you’re paying for Viber Plus, you should be getting two new important features: Invisible Mode and Read Voice Messages. Both should further enhance privacy and ease of communication on Viber.The new Read Voice Message feature turns voice messages into text so any message can be ready anytime, anywhere. Invisible Mode is just as useful since it allows users to privately read messages and browse on the platform.Not only that, but users will also be able to see who is online while their own status shows offline. More importantly, thanks to Invisible Mode, you’ll be able to open messages without revealing that it’s been read.,” said Ofir Eyal, CEO of Rakuten Viber.And if you don’t have Viber Plus yet, perhaps these two new features will make you start paying for it. To go premium, you’ll have to pay just $1.99 per month, and you’ll be getting not just new features, but you will stop seeing ads too.The new features will be rolled out to the premium service for iOS in the US, Czech Republic, Montenegro, Switzerland, Kuwait, Australia, Tuvalu, Israel, Sweden, Austria, India, and Italy, with additional regions added on a rolling basis.According to Viber , Android users where Viber Plus is available will have access to the two new features sometime in September.