At last Verizon will be switching to Google Jibe for RCS support on Android
Rich Communication Services (RCS) has gotten plenty of attention in the past year due to several factors. However, the most notable one was Apple's better-late-than-never decision to finally add RCS support to its iMessage application, ending once and for all Google's "Get the Message" campaign aimed at getting Apple to do just that.

Apple's inclusion of RCS support into its walled garden likely means that communication between Android devices and iPhones should go a bit smoother. However, there are still unknowns on how this will all work when it comes to the carriers. Verizon, for example, uses on its own "Advanced Messaging" RCS backend, as opposed to using Google's Jibe platform like AT&T and T-Mobile do.

However, this is now about to change. In a Twitter/X post by the company, Verizon announced that it will be transitioning to Google's Jibe platform, and with it adopting Rich Business Messaging (RBM) as well, which can allow business like airlines to send boarding passes directly to your messages app.


As noted by 9to5Google, this move offers several advantages which should alleviate previous Verizon user complaints regarding errors when sending or receiving messages. These include the use of Jibe Cloud, which simplifies carrier management of RCS services through Google-hosted infrastructure, and Jibe Hub, which facilitates interoperability between different RCS networks. 

Seamless communication across carriers is absolutely crucial, as it has been a major pain point for users. Verizon has not given a specific timeline for the switch, but this move is a significant step towards a more unified and feature-rich RCS experience for Android users on their network.

