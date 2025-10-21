Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - This Galaxy S26 competitor will feature a 2.1 sound system with a subwoofer and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 1d ago

At least it doesn't look hideously stupid like some of these camera housings.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 10h ago

I was reading this a few days ago on notebookcheck. The specs sound really interesting. It will be a nice upgrade over the k80 ultra. Xiaomi seem to be on a roll this/next year.

Hopefully they'll stop using USB 2 on many of their lower end models.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Samsung Galaxy XR has massive potential, if you give it a chance

by Abdullah Asim • 2

Meet the Bluetti Pioneer Na: a sodium-ion power station built for winter freeze

by Polina Kovalakova • 2

Nubia Z80 Ultra: a massive 7,200 mAh battery and a camera that's second to (almost) none

by Sebastian Pier • 2

Vivo X300 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: camera comparison

by Preslav Kateliev • 18
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless