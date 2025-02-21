Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Verizon boss says 5G future is uplink, Taylor Swift convinced him

If you think all people want is a faster downlink speed for their smartphones and tablets, well, you might be right.

But what people need more and more lately is extremely potent 5G uplink connectivity – and Taylor Swift just went and proved that to Joe Russo, Executive Vice President and President of Global Networks and Technology (GN&T) at Verizon.

The real test of what you're talking about was when Taylor Swift [performed] here: you literally had 80,000 people live-streaming the whole concert. I don’t know who they’re streaming it to exactly, but it was the first time in my career – and I’ve been doing this for 30 years – when the uplink during the event was larger than the downlink. Our view is, the future of 5G and beyond is the uplink and we need to continue to figure out how to make that more and more robust because more and more people will be streaming these events. We’ll be sharing these things.

– Joe Russo in an interview with SVG News, February 2025

So, 5G will play an even bigger role in daily life, particularly in how people share and consume content.

Joe believes connectivity will need to improve significantly as more users stream high-quality video and interact with augmented reality (AR) devices. The Taylor Swift concert just highlights the growing demand for real-time sharing, live-streaming, and immersive digital experiences. We'll get lots of those as VR/AR gadgets get cheaper, I assume.

He also discusses the potential of wearables, specifically Meta's smart glasses, which he expects will soon act as personal assistants, constantly streaming live video to enhance user experiences. As these devices become more common, network providers will need to optimize 5G to handle the surge in continuous data transmissions, both for personal and professional use.



To support this evolution, he emphasizes, Verizon is pushing advancements in standalone 5G, which delivers a more reliable and efficient connection. However, one challenge remains: many devices, such as tablets, still lack proper 5G support.

RedCap 5G (Reduced Capability 5G) could help bridge this gap. Russo explained that RedCap is designed to bring 5G connectivity to more devices by reducing power consumption and lowering costs. This could lead to more affordable smartphones, tablets, and wearables with 5G capabilities, making the technology accessible beyond flagship models. Verizon’s core network now supports RedCap, and the company is working with manufacturers to bring these devices to market.

Joe Russo will speak at the Barclays Communications and Content Symposium on Tuesday (February 25, at 9:15 a.m. ET). If you want to hear the man speak about the future of 5G, be sure to check his remarks that will be webcast on Verizon's Investor Relations website.
