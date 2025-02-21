Verizon boss says 5G future is uplink, Taylor Swift convinced him











So, 5G will play an even bigger role in daily life, particularly in how people share and consume content.



But what people need more and more lately is extremely potent 5G uplink connectivity – and Taylor Swift just went and proved that to Joe Russo, Executive Vice President and President of Global Networks and Technology (GN&T) at Verizon. Joe believes connectivity will need to improve significantly as more users stream high-quality video and interact with augmented reality (AR) devices. The Taylor Swift concert just highlights the growing demand for real-time sharing, live-streaming, and immersive digital experiences. We'll get lots of those as VR/AR gadgets get cheaper, I assume.









To support this evolution, he emphasizes, Verizon is pushing advancements in standalone 5G, which delivers a more reliable and efficient connection. However, one challenge remains: many devices, such as tablets, still lack proper 5G support.



RedCap 5G Verizon ’s core network now supports RedCap, and the company is working with manufacturers to bring these devices to market.



RedCap 5G (Reduced Capability 5G) could help bridge this gap. Russo explained that RedCap is designed to bring 5G connectivity to more devices by reducing power consumption and lowering costs. This could lead to more affordable smartphones, tablets, and wearables with 5G capabilities, making the technology accessible beyond flagship models. Verizon's core network now supports RedCap, and the company is working with manufacturers to bring these devices to market. Joe Russo will speak at the Barclays Communications and Content Symposium on Tuesday (February 25, at 9:15 a.m. ET). If you want to hear the man speak about the future of 5G, be sure to check his remarks that will be webcast on Verizon's Investor Relations website

If you think all people want is a faster downlink speed for their smartphones and tablets, well, you might be right.