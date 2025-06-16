For just $359, one can add almost 6 pounds of weight to their laptop – but you'll be multitasking like a pro

At its core, the FlipGo Horizon features two 15.6-inch displays, each with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 60 Hz, and brightness rated at 300 nits. Both screens include two USB-C ports and one mini HDMI port, and each panel measures about 14.1 by 8.4 inches and is half an inch thick, weighing 1.8 pounds. A central stand supports both screens and adds another 2.1 pounds, bringing the full system weight to roughly 5.7 pounds – way heavier than most laptops these days.The included stand plays a crucial role by holding the displays beside your laptop without putting any pressure on your laptop's hinge. The monitors don't include sensors to auto-rotate, so any orientation changes must be done manually through your computer's settings.The base model comes with a simple magnetic "snap stand", while the upgraded Pro version – priced at $499 (or $399 for Kickstarter backers) – offers more advanced features. The Pro's stand doubles as a USB dock, adding three USB-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and two USB-C PD ports alongside the screen connections.While the FlipGo Horizon isn't the first product to offer a multi-screen laptop experience, its design sets it apart. Unlike the 2023 Xebec Snap, which attaches directly to your laptop's lid, the FlipGo stand keeps the screens independent of your device, reducing the risk of tipping or hinge damage. This also allows it to function as a standalone dual-display setup for devices like gaming consoles. An included SnapMag Module adds flexibility, letting users attach accessories like cameras or smartphones directly to the display system.