For just $359, one can add almost 6 pounds of weight to their laptop – but you'll be multitasking like a pro
The future is now, and it's not that expensive!
There's a company called Jsaux and if you give it $359 for its latest Kickstarter offering, it will add 5.7 pounds of weight to your laptop. There's more to that, though!
The thing Jsaux is offering is a dual-screen portable monitor accessory called FlipGo Horizon. As the description hints, it's an accessory that allows you to attach two extra screens to your laptop, making it a triple-display bonanza of a workstation. One monitor goes on the left, one goes on the right, and these can be used in portrait or landscape orientation – pretty cool, if you ask me.
While it's expected to retail for $459 and up when it officially launches, early backers can reserve one starting at $359. Shipments for Kickstarter backers are scheduled to begin in September 2025.
At its core, the FlipGo Horizon features two 15.6-inch displays, each with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 60 Hz, and brightness rated at 300 nits. Both screens include two USB-C ports and one mini HDMI port, and each panel measures about 14.1 by 8.4 inches and is half an inch thick, weighing 1.8 pounds. A central stand supports both screens and adds another 2.1 pounds, bringing the full system weight to roughly 5.7 pounds – way heavier than most laptops these days.
The base model comes with a simple magnetic "snap stand", while the upgraded Pro version – priced at $499 (or $399 for Kickstarter backers) – offers more advanced features. The Pro's stand doubles as a USB dock, adding three USB-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and two USB-C PD ports alongside the screen connections.
While the FlipGo Horizon isn't the first product to offer a multi-screen laptop experience, its design sets it apart. Unlike the 2023 Xebec Snap, which attaches directly to your laptop's lid, the FlipGo stand keeps the screens independent of your device, reducing the risk of tipping or hinge damage. This also allows it to function as a standalone dual-display setup for devices like gaming consoles. An included SnapMag Module adds flexibility, letting users attach accessories like cameras or smartphones directly to the display system.
The FlipGo Horizon accessory fits all 13-inch to 16-inch laptops out there, its creators say.
Image by Jsaux
The included stand plays a crucial role by holding the displays beside your laptop without putting any pressure on your laptop's hinge. The monitors don't include sensors to auto-rotate, so any orientation changes must be done manually through your computer's settings.
