Verizon's prepaid strategy reboot and the battle ahead

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Receive the latest Verizon news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Recommended Stories

– David Kim for Fierce Networ, April 2025

At the start of April, Verizon launched new prepaid plans , including the $45/month Visible+ Pro and an updated $35/month Visible+ plan. These are aimed at boosting's Q2 performance, but the battle for a bigger market share is far from over David Kim,Value's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), is the man who oversees's prepaid brands, including Visible and Total Wireless. Before this, Kim held roles at T-Mobile , Sprint, Dish, and Boost Mobile.He started in wireless retail as a high school student selling phones at a Radio Shack in Tucson, Arizona. Back then, switching carriers meant getting a new phone number, a major barrier that doesn't exist today. But Kim says those early lessons still matter.He joinedabout a year ago, drawn by the opportunity to lead a large brand portfolio with wide retail distribution, including partnerships with Walmart. At the time,'s prepaid business was underperforming. But things began to shift when Nancy Clark became President ofValue and brought in a new leadership team that included Kim.By the end of 2024,reported positive net additions in prepaid customers, excluding SafeLink, for the first time since acquiring TracFone. However, competition remains strong, and the company has acknowledged increased pressure from rivals.expects prepaid revenue to grow in the second half of 2025.Kim says several internal changes helped fuel the turnaround. Leadership convincedto invest in the right staff and tech. They also researched customer frustrations, particularly data throttling. In response, plans like Total Wireless now offer premium network access without slowdowns.On devices, Kim's team is working with manufacturers to keep phones affordable, acknowledging that many prepaid users rely on their phones as their main connection to the internet.is also expanding its retail footprint for Total Wireless, opening hundreds of stores. Research showed many customers thought Total bywas just a plan, not a separate service. The rebranding to Total Wireless aimed to fix that. Kim calls it's "fighter brand" positioned against competitors like Metro and Boost:He still visits stores to observe how sales reps interact with customers. He believes the customer experience at the point of sale remains critical, even as technology evolves. I, too, believe that customer experience is paramount and so far, AI bots are not competent enough to deliver what we as customers need and want – but a diligent sales rep can absolutely deliver on that front!