Verizon users are pretty far from being OK with what the carrier installs on their phones

Verizon
The Verizon logo in a hall.
If you like to keep it tidy, here's something to throw you off balance and ruin the day; Verizon users are mad after finding out unwanted apps that are being installed on their phones via carrier updates.

Image source – X - Verizon users are pretty far from being OK with what the carrier installs on their phones
Image source – X


Verizon customers have been expressing growing frustration over the carrier's practice of installing unwanted apps, particularly games, on their devices without permission after software updates for years, as Verizon's Community forums show.

Users tell the same story again and again: an update reportedly re-enables Verizon's App Manager, which then proceeds to download multiple games onto users' phones. Many customers are outraged that this happened despite previously disabling the app manager, only to find it automatically reactivated.

They argue that since they own the phone and pay for Verizon's service, the company has no right to install unnecessary software without their consent. Some view this as a deceptive tactic designed to push promotional content at the expense of user experience, and they are calling for Verizon to stop forcing these downloads.

Many users are especially irritated by the repeated nature of the issue and the Verizon App Manager behavior. Some suspect this is an intentional move driven by financial incentives rather than a mere oversight.



Customers have reached out to Verizon for a solution, but responses from customer support have been inconsistent. Some representatives claim Verizon has no control over which apps are installed, while others simply advise users to delete the unwanted apps manually. This lack of accountability has left many feeling ignored, and some are considering switching carriers to avoid the hassle.

Of course, it's not the end of the world and removing the games takes only a few seconds; it's also true that modern smartphones have enough storage to make the downloads insignificant. Despite this, frustrated customers maintain that it's not just about storage – it's about Verizon disregarding their preferences and using their devices for advertising revenue.

For those fed up with the situation, the only real solution may be to switch to unlocked phones or different carriers to avoid these forced downloads.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

