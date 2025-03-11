Verizon users are pretty far from being OK with what the carrier installs on their phones
If you like to keep it tidy, here's something to throw you off balance and ruin the day; Verizon users are mad after finding out unwanted apps that are being installed on their phones via carrier updates.
Verizon customers have been expressing growing frustration over the carrier's practice of installing unwanted apps, particularly games, on their devices without permission after software updates for years, as Verizon's Community forums show.
Users tell the same story again and again: an update reportedly re-enables Verizon's App Manager, which then proceeds to download multiple games onto users' phones. Many customers are outraged that this happened despite previously disabling the app manager, only to find it automatically reactivated.
Many users are especially irritated by the repeated nature of the issue and the Verizon App Manager behavior. Some suspect this is an intentional move driven by financial incentives rather than a mere oversight.
Customers have reached out to Verizon for a solution, but responses from customer support have been inconsistent. Some representatives claim Verizon has no control over which apps are installed, while others simply advise users to delete the unwanted apps manually. This lack of accountability has left many feeling ignored, and some are considering switching carriers to avoid the hassle.
For those fed up with the situation, the only real solution may be to switch to unlocked phones or different carriers to avoid these forced downloads.
Image source – X
They argue that since they own the phone and pay for Verizon's service, the company has no right to install unnecessary software without their consent. Some view this as a deceptive tactic designed to push promotional content at the expense of user experience, and they are calling for Verizon to stop forcing these downloads.
Gaming much… or not? | Image credit – PhoneArena
Of course, it's not the end of the world and removing the games takes only a few seconds; it's also true that modern smartphones have enough storage to make the downloads insignificant. Despite this, frustrated customers maintain that it's not just about storage – it's about Verizon disregarding their preferences and using their devices for advertising revenue.
