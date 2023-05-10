Verizon adds a very cheap 5G smartphone to its lineup
Verizon went a bit under the radar with the latest addition to its smartphone portfolio, but if you’re looking for a cheap 5G smartphone, the TCL 40 XE 5G is definitely among the most affordable in the United States.
At just $120, TCL’s latest 5G smartphone it’s clearly a steal. To keep the price so low, TCL opted for a MediaTek chipset, so the TCL 40 XE 5G is equipped with a Dimensity 700 chipset that packs eight processors clocked at up to 2.2GHz.
Don’t expect too much in the photography department since this is a low-end device. The TCL 40 XE 5G has a triple camera setup that consists of 13MP, 2MP, and 2MP sensors. There’s also a secondary 8-megapixel camera in the front for selfies. It’s enough for the basics, but we couldn’t ask for more considering this phone costs just $120.
Apparently, the next low-priced 5G smartphone offered by Verizon is the Samsung Galaxy A14, which costs $200. Keep in mind that this is a prepaid phone that’s only available for purchase online. Verizon also promises to waive the $35 activation fee if you buy it online and activate it.
The phone comes with just 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory (expandable via microSD). Surprisingly, the TCL 40 XE 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor too, as well as a large 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, which can be monitored with the TCL Smart Manager and extended with the assistance of Battery Saver mode.
It’s also worth mentioning that the phone sports a decent 6.56-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. That’s about all you need to know about the TCL 40 XE 5G, Verizon’s cheapest 5G smartphone to date.
