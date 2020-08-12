Verizon stays well ahead of T-Mobile and AT&T in one key 5G metric





But although the number of Big Red customers capable of connecting to the blazing fast 5G Ultra Wideband network undoubtedly remains small, the carrier continues to dominate the nation's sales of 5G-enabled smartphones, according to some in-depth data regularly collected by research and analytics firm M Science.

Just like last month , Verizon towers above its rivals with over 100,000 unit sales a week, which... may not sound very impressive at first. After all, it was only a few months ago that the US smartphone market was forecasted to circle the 150 million shipment mark for 2020.





100K units feels like a drop in the ocean when you take that figure into consideration, but it's important to remember 5G networks are still young and decidedly rough around the edges stateside.













The total is good until the middle of July, by which point AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint had only racked up 629,000, 501,000, and 483,000 5G smartphone sales respectively. That means not even the combined numbers of the nation's second, third, and fourth-largest wireless service providers can come close to Verizon's tally, which kind of puts T-Mobile and AT&T's early achievements in the 5G deployment field in a different perspective.

Overall, the latest available M Science data suggests there are a little over 4 million 5G smartphone owners in the US, representing around 1.2 percent of the nation's population. That's obviously not the world's fastest adoption rate, with roughly 7 million people in Samsung's homeland of South Korea, equating to no less than 13 percent of the population, already rocking (and actually taking advantage) of a 5G-enabled mobile device.





And then there's China, where 4.7 percent of the population, or a whopping 66 million people, are currently estimated to be in possession of a 5G smartphone, with another 100 million+ wireless subscribers expected to join the party by the end of this year alone





Of course, just like the Chinese numbers, US 5G handset sales are expected to thrive after Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 12 family launch , although it's hard to say for the time being what kind of regional growth to look forward to. Could Verizon jump to 200,000 weekly sales? 300,000? 500,000? Only time will tell.



