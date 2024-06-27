



Based on reports from dozens (maybe hundreds) of people across multiple Verizon , Based on reports from dozens (maybe hundreds) of people across multiple Reddit threads T-Mobile , and AT&T customers currently located in places as diverse as Croatia, France, Italy, Poland, Thailand, Egypt, Colombia, China, and even Mexico and Canada are unable to make or receive voice calls, send text messages, and browse the web (unless connected to Wi-Fi).





At the time of this writing, many of these issues seem to already be around 24 hours old, and although US carriers are undoubtedly aware of the pains some customers might be going through on their travels, there's no fix in sight or even a lot of communication on the matter.





all three of America's top mobile network operators experience such catastrophic roaming issues, getting a cheap, backup SIM (or What most affected users are currently left with is confusion, anger, and hopefully, a simple way to access a local network in the country they're visiting. Even though it's incredibly rare to seethree of America's top mobile network operators experience such catastrophic roaming issues, getting a cheap, backup SIM (or eSIM ) card for emergency situations like this is a good idea pretty much wherever you go.





Alternatively, you can stay connected to your hotel's Wi-Fi until Verizon AT&T , and T-Mobile decide to explain what's going on, and ideally, fix the problem before the start of the inevitable zombie apocalypse.