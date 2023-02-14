More than 83,000 T-Mobile customers had zero service thanks to major outage





The major U.S. wireless carrier seems to have quickly responded and had things und control, as the reports fell to around 9,000 just two hours after their peak. That being said, if you are one of these remaining people experiencing the consequences of this outage, don't be alarmed if you cannot use any of the text, voice, or data services, as those are exactly the issues that everyone is experiencing. Some cannot even call emergency services, or use MVNOs.





T-Mobile took a while before acknowledging the problem to its clients, but after some time the company's President of Technology, Neville Ray, posted on Twitter saying that there has been "significant improvement" and that they are "operating near normal levels."





Apparently, the outage was caused by a third-party fiber interruption issue, which affected T-Mobile's services. What's interesting, though, is that other major carriers also experienced outages, albeit at a much smaller scale. Downdetector shared that there were 2,000 reports regarding Verizon 's network, and another 1,200 reports in relation to AT&T 's services.





Thankfully, most of these carriers have more or less taken care of the situation, so you won't have to worry about not being able to contact your loved one on Valentine's Day. If you still haven't got a gift for that special someone of yours than you might find our article for the best Valentine's Day deals article quite helpful.