Verizon is doing a terrible job protecting customers from scam calls

By
0comments
Verizon
Verizon logo
A report from last year claims that about 92 percent of Americans say they received spam calls and 86 percent received spam texts. Unfortunately, no less than 56 million of those who said they received spam calls also lost money.

Although there’s already legislation in place meant to prevent scams and unwanted calls, many carriers aren’t doing enough to protect their customers from unwanted robocalls.

For example, Verizon ranks 11 in a chart of 14 US phone companies when it comes to robocall protections. What’s worse is that half of these companies earn D or F grades regarding these protection services.

Verizon scores an F in Services and a D Overall, and while T-Mobile is doing a little better (C in Services and B Overall), it’s incredible that some of the biggest carriers in the United States aren’t concerned about the safety of their customers.

The big surprise is AT&T, which scored A in Services and B Overall. The US carrier is ranked 3 in the top, but the other two spots at the top are even bigger surprises.

Verizon is doing a terrible job protecting customers from scam calls
Half of the biggest US phone companies score Ds and Fs regarding robocall protections | Screenshot by PhoneArena

Comcast Xfinity is ranked 2 in the report from the Public Interest Research Group, with a score of A in Services and A Overall. The top-ranking US carrier when it comes to robocalls protection is Spectrum, the country’s fastest mobile provider, now serving more than 10 million customers.

Of the companies that the Public Interest Research Group surveyed:

  • Five companies scored an A on Services offered, three scored an A Overall.
  • Two companies scored B on Services offered, five scored B Overall.
  • 12 earned D or F on Services, and 13 earned D or F Overall.

Here are the Overall grades for the big four US carriers: AT&T and T-Mobile scored B, U.S. Cellular scored a C and Verizon scored a D.

For more details about the methodology used by the Public Interest Research Group for this specific survey, make sure to check out the full report that includes all companies scored question by question.

Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.



