Verizon is doing a terrible job protecting customers from scam calls

Half of the biggest US phone companies score Ds and Fs regarding robocall protections | Screenshot by PhoneArena

Five companies scored an A on Services offered, three scored an A Overall.

Two companies scored B on Services offered, five scored B Overall.

12 earned D or F on Services, and 13 earned D or F Overall.

Comcast Xfinity is ranked 2 in the report from the Public Interest Research Group, with a score of A in Services and A Overall. The top-ranking US carrier when it comes to robocalls protection is Spectrum, the country’s fastest mobile provider, now serving more than 10 million customers.Of the companies that the Public Interest Research Group surveyed:Here are the Overall grades for the big four US carriers:andscored B, U.S. Cellular scored a C andscored a D.For more details about the methodology used by the Public Interest Research Group for this specific survey, make sure to check out the full report that includes all companies scored question by question.