Verizon's prepaid brands are battling for your attention with new price cuts and offers
Total Wireless, Straight Talk and others drop prices and boost switch credits to win customers.
Graduates heading off to new apartments or cities this summer have one less thing to stress about – staying connected. Total Wireless, backed by Verizon's 5G network, is making that part easy and affordable.
Starting May 28, customers on any mobile plan from any of Verizon's Value Brands – Total Wireless, Straight Talk Wireless, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, Walmart Family Mobile, Visible, or Verizon Prepaid – can snag a $15/month discount on Verizon Fios Home Internet when they bundle. That is up to $180 saved per year and if you stack it with Auto Pay, the savings jump to $300 annually.
And if you are moving into a new place and need gear, Total's also offering a home internet router for just $24.99 when you activate a new Total Wireless Home Internet plan.
And speaking of Metro, T-Mobile's prepaid wireless service provider isn't backing down either – it recently rolled out a full prepaid revamp with four new plans, new perks and a 5-year price lock of its own.
So yeah, if you are trying to figure out which carrier gives you the best bang for your buck, now's a good time to dig into your options.
Total Wireless is also trying to sweeten the deal even more. It is offering up to $500 in credit to cover early termination fees when you switch from another provider. On top of that, if you bundle with its 5G Unlimited Plan or higher, you can get unlimited home internet for just $35/month with Auto Pay. No contracts, a five-year price lock and easy setup.
We understand how stressful and financially straining it can be for anyone who's moving, graduating, or starting a new chapter in their lives. Total Wireless is always in your corner, offering affordable home internet that fits your life. Whether it's our $35 Total Wireless Home Internet plan or access to the fast, 100% fiber network of Fios, now also available in select Total Wireless stores, customers can enjoy even greater value during life's big transitions.
– David Kim, Chief Revenue Officer at Verizon Value, May 2025
This is just the latest push from Total to grab attention. Earlier this month, it made Verizon's premium 5G network much cheaper for switchers – specifically targeting users from Metro and Cricket.
