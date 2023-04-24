Verizon tech support says Pixel 6 line to receive delayed update on April 27th
As noted by DroidLife, Verizon subscribers with a Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a have not receiving the latest monthly functional and security update on time. The update was expected on the first Monday of the month which was April 3rd, but it was not released to any of the eligible Pixel models. However, it did appear the following Monday, April 10th, delivering bug fixes and the latest security patch to most Pixel handsets except for the Pixel 6 line running on Verizon.
Last month, Google was 10-days late with the March Feature Drop which contained the monthly security update along with several new features for eligible Pixel devices. And while the April update was one week late and the Pixel 7 series on Verizon received the release, the Pixel 6 series has not.
This is an issue that Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users on T-Mobile had to deal with from November through February. It wasn't until the February update was released that these T-Mobile subscribers finally received the monthly update for their Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 handsets. Reportedly the issue had to do with improvements being made to T-Mobile's 5G network related to carrier aggregation. This tech combines two spectrum channels to create more bandwidth for greater capacity and faster data speeds. But T-Mobile subscribers are now up-to-date.
The QPR3 Beta 3 update released earlier this month did not come with the April security patch on a Pixel 6 Pro running on Verizon
While some believe that the problems we have been seeing with delayed Pixel updates are due to the Google Tensor and Tensor 2 chips powering the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lines respectively, last September the Pixel 6 series on Verizon failed to receive the September update, one that was eagerly awaited since it was supposed to fix an issue that caused the phone to overheat. But the update that Google originally pushed out for Verizon customers was flawed and eventually a replacement was successfully disseminated.
We might have some good news courtesy of a Redditor who claims that three days ago he was informed by Verizon tech support that the April update for the carrier's Pixel 6 series will be pushed out on Thursday, April 27th. If you have a Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, or Pixel 6a running on the Verizon network, make sure to go to Settings > System > System update on Thursday and if there is an update waiting, follow the directions to download and install it. Hopefully, this tip will turn out to be legit.
