Verizon now lets you test drive its 5G network for free for 30 days with no strings attached
Are you thinking of changing your mobile carrier? Well, if you are, and you are not a Verizon customer, you can now test-drive Verizon's 5G network for free with no strings attached and decide if Verizon should become your new mobile operator.
That's right; as the carrier announced in a blog post, it now lets users sign up for Verizon Free Trial and receive unlimited calls, texts, and up to 100 GB of 4G/5G data on Verizon's network for free for 30 days. You won't need to sign a new contract or pass a credit check. Entering the trial won't affect your existing plan, number, or contract. All you need is an unlocked smartphone that supports eSIM.
To start the trial, download and install Verizon's mobile app from Apple's App Store or Google's Play Store. Then open the application and choose "Start free trial." This will start a process that will determine whether your device is eligible. For example, it will check whether your phone is unlocked and supports eSIM. When the system confirms that your device meets the requirements, tap "Get started."
You can track how many days you have left until the end of the trial period directly from within the app. Also, you can easily transfer your existing number to Verizon during the trial period at any given time.
How to start Verizon Free Trial
At the next step, enter your name and contact data and choose Continue. The app will then display important information, telling you that Verizon will set up a cellular plan for you that includes a new Verizon phone number. If the device you are using is already on the network of another carrier, you will have two phone numbers during the trial, and you will be asked to label which is your primary and which is your secondary number. When you have read the whole message, tap on "Continue."
After your phone downloads everything needed, you will need to enable the new SIM. To do that:
- Tap the Settings button at the bottom
- Choose "VZW"
- Toggle "Use SIM"
- When the phone asks if you want to use two SIMs, choose Yes
- When asked if you want to use Verizon for your mobile data, tap "Use Verizon"
