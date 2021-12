Verizon notifies its customers about their default participation in Verizon's data collection program

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Verizon has begun notifying its subscribers with emails and text messages, informing them that they have been opted-in by default to the program. This comes after Verizon's customers complaining they had automatically been enrolled in Verizon's Custom Experience data collection program.Verizon said that in order to provide more personalized experiences to its customers, its Custom Experience program collects data about their apps and web activity. Verizon says that a client can opt-out at any time from the program. According to Verizon, if a client chooses to be part of the data collection program, they will get more relevant product and service recommendations. The information gathered will aid Verizon in developing offers that may be of greater interest to the client.Verizon has created two versions of its data-collection program. The first is the Custom Experience program, which has a default enrollment. The other is the Custom Experience Plus, which collects more information and is optional. With Custom Experience Plus, Verizon could collect the client's location and all the information about the client's phone calls.To leave the Custom Experience program, go to the privacy settings page on the My Verizon site or app. For more information about Verizon's data collection program, visit the Verizon Custom Experience programs FAQ s.