Verizon notifies its customers about their default participation in Verizon's data collection program

Verizon notifies its customers about their default participation in Verizon's data collection program0
Verizon said that in order to provide more personalized experiences to its customers, its Custom Experience program collects data about their apps and web activity. Verizon says that a client can opt-out at any time from the program. According to Verizon, if a client chooses to be part of the data collection program, they will get more relevant product and service recommendations. The information gathered will aid Verizon in developing offers that may be of greater interest to the client.
To leave the Custom Experience program, go to the privacy settings page on the My Verizon site or app. For more information about Verizon's data collection program, visit the Verizon Custom Experience programs FAQs.