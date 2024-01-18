Verizon will once again raise its monthly prices for many existing customers in March

Verizon





Granted, many AT&T customers will also see their monthly bills go up in the near future, but Granted, many AT&T customers will also see their monthly bills go up in the near future, but that $0.99 increase has nothing on the latest revisions confirmed by Verizon and set to go into effect "no sooner than" March 1, 2024.





By then, you should be made well aware of your "situation" in relation to this impending $4 monthly price hike with customary notifications via text messages and emails. Of course, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to tell if a billing change is around the corner on one's Verizon account.





If you're on an "older" Mix & Match plan, expect to pay 4 bucks more than before per line each month starting in March. If instead you've already upgraded to a myPlan option, you're safe (for now) and you'll continue to spend exactly as much money as you do right now.





Yes, it's all pretty simple and straightforward, but that doesn't mean what Big Red is doing here is very... fair, basically pressuring subscribers who feel perfectly comfortable with their current plans to switch to "newer" and "better" ones.





That's obviously a tactic as old as time, and both T-Mobile and AT&T have employed similar strategies of their own in the recent past to try to squeeze more revenue out of their users. That being said, this Verizon move seems especially egregious, both in terms of timing and value.



