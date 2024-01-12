AT&T increases the prices of unlimited plans, adds more hotspot data
While AT&T Prepaid is launching a new unlimited plan and a bunch of deals, AT&T confirmed earlier today that it’s raising the prices of its unlimited plans. The price hike comes with a small benefit: more hotspot data.
According to CNET, AT&T will increase the price of its unlimited plans by 99 cents per line, per month. The change will take effect on March 5, but customers should receive notifications about the price hikes starting this weekend.
Besides the name change, the base plan will also get 5GB of hotspot data, which is a 2GB increase from the previous offer. In addition, the Unlimited Extra plan has been renamed to Unlimited Extra EL and now offers 30GB of hotspot data instead of just 15GB.
In the same piece of news, AT&T confirmed that prices of its cheapest Value Plus option will increase by 99 cents. It will also be renamed to Value Plus VL. Although the plan doesn’t include any hotspot data, customers can now add up to 10 lines to it instead of just one (all on this specific plan).
Customers on the carrier’s Unlimited Elite plan will not be affected by these changes, but they have already been hit with increased rates last year.
According to AT&T, this is the first time it has had to increase the prices of its unlimited plans since they were introduced four years ago.
According to CNET, AT&T will increase the price of its unlimited plans by 99 cents per line, per month. The change will take effect on March 5, but customers should receive notifications about the price hikes starting this weekend.
On the other hand, new customers who decide to sign up for a new AT&T unlimited plan will pay more starting today. Among the changes that have already been operated and appear on the carrier’s website, it’s worth mentioning that AT&T’s cheapest plan, Unlimited Starter, is now called Unlimited Starter SL.
Besides the name change, the base plan will also get 5GB of hotspot data, which is a 2GB increase from the previous offer. In addition, the Unlimited Extra plan has been renamed to Unlimited Extra EL and now offers 30GB of hotspot data instead of just 15GB.
Finally, AT&T’s most expensive unlimited plan, Unlimited Premium, is now known as Unlimited Premium PL and includes no less than 60GB of hotspot data (up from 50GB).
In the same piece of news, AT&T confirmed that prices of its cheapest Value Plus option will increase by 99 cents. It will also be renamed to Value Plus VL. Although the plan doesn’t include any hotspot data, customers can now add up to 10 lines to it instead of just one (all on this specific plan).
Customers on the carrier’s Unlimited Elite plan will not be affected by these changes, but they have already been hit with increased rates last year.
According to AT&T, this is the first time it has had to increase the prices of its unlimited plans since they were introduced four years ago.
Things that are NOT allowed: