Verizon confirms price changes for older Unlimited phone plans
There have been reports about possible price changes of Verizon’s grandfathered plans last month, but the carrier has only confirmed those reports this week. Unfortunately, monthly prices of specific legacy Unlimited and Single Basic Phone plan will be higher beginning August 29.

All of Verizon’s older Unlimited mobile phones are impacted by the price increase, so unless you have a tablet or smartwatch plan, you’ll have to pay more for the carrier’s services come August 29.

That being said, the following older Verizon plans will have their prices adjusted, so you’ll see an added charge of $3/month per mobile phone line:

  • Go Unlimited 2.0
  • Beyond Unlimited 2.0
  • Above Unlimited
  • 5G Start

Additionally, Verizon confirmed that starting August 29, the Single Basic Phone plan will see an added charge of $5/month per mobile phone line. As per Verizon’s statement, the first month, customers may see a partial Plan Rate Adjustment charge in the One-time charges & credits section of their bills.

However, the changes for the coming month can also be seen in the Plans section since customers usually pay for their monthly mobile service plan in advance. Lines with tablets, smartwatch and other devices will not be affected by the price hikes, as mentioned earlier.

As far as the reasoning behind the price increases go, your guess is as good as ours. Verizon says that “it’s committed to bringing you the best experience for your Verizon mobile phone service,” but that’s standard practice in this type of situation.

Those who want to avoid the price increase have two options: switch to another carrier or move to a current Unlimited plan, which aren’t subject to these new charges. A third option would be switching to a Verizon prepaid plan.

