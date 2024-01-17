T-Mobile is raising the price of Home Internet this week
Customers in the US have been hit with price hikes in the first days of the year, as AT&T announced it is raising the rates for unlimited plans. Now T-Mobile is doing the same, just not with the phone plans.
Initially leaked via Reddit earlier this week, the information was confirmed today by T-Mobile. CNET reports that the carrier decided to start charging $60 per month for its Home Internet plans. The changes will only affect new customers, so if you’re already subscribed to the service you’ll not pay more.
For example, Go5G Next, Go5G Plus and Magenta Max subscribers will be eligible for a $20 discount when they get T-Mobile’s Home Internet service. A smaller $10 discount is available for those on other T-Mobile voice plans.
Another interesting aspect related to the price change is that T-Mobile will offer to cover the final month of service if a customer cancels the service due to a price hike. The new incentive replaces the “Price Lock” promise that was previously offered by the carrier.
T-Mobile Home Internet’s new price will go into effect on January 18 and includes a $5 per month discount for AutoPay. New customers who sign up for T-Mobile Home Internet plan after January 18 will be getting various discounts if they are also subscribed to the carrier’s voice plans.
It’s important to mention that current customers will not be affected by the upcoming price hike if they don’t make any changes to the plan and remain in good standing.
