Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $970 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Verizon could raise the Telco Recovery fee even after agreeing to a $100 million settlement over it

Verizon
Verizon could raise the Telco Recovery fee even after agreeing to a $100 million settlement over it
Earlier this month we told you how Verizon subscribers will be sharing a $100 million settlement of a class-action suit. The lawsuit alleged that Verizon charged subscribers "a monthly Administrative Charge and/or Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge (collectively, 'Administrative Charge') that was unfair and not adequately disclosed." Those with legitimate claims can receive as much as $100 each.

Part of the verbiage used in such settlements says that the defendant does not admit any wrongdoing. That is why Verizon, the nation's largest wireless carrier, not only plans to continue charging its subscribers the Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge (currently $3.30 per line per month) but might even raise it. One notification about the settlement that Verizon sent to customers said this much. "Verizon has denied and continues to deny that it did anything wrong and that the lawsuit has any merit. Verizon states that it will continue to charge the Administrative Charge and that it has the right to increase the Administrative Charge."

Verizon could raise the&amp;nbsp;Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge even after it paid $100M to settle a related suit - Verizon could raise the Telco Recovery fee even after agreeing to a $100 million settlement over it
Verizon could raise the Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge even after it paid $100M to settle a related suit

The emails directed Verizon customers to the Settlement website. Verizon customers "who received postpaid wireless or data services from Verizon and who were charged and paid an Administrative Charge between January 1, 2016, and November 8, 2023" are eligible to file a claim and all claims must be submitted by April 15th.

According to ars technica, the last time Verizon hiked this fee, it was in the middle of 2022 and the fee went from $1.95 to $3.30. At the same time, the name of the charge was changed from "Administrative Charge" to the current name of "Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge." The charge debuted in 2005 and was originally 40 cents per line per month.

The suit said, "The Administrative Charge is never adequately or honestly disclosed to customers...Verizon utilizes the Administrative Charge to unlawfully charge its customers more per month for Verizon wireless services without having to advertise the higher monthly rates." 

It is important to note that the lawsuit didn't demand that the carrier stop charging subscribers these fees. Instead, it said that Verizon should "honestly and adequately disclose the Administrative Charge and its true nature and basis in Verizon's customer bills and in communications with Class members at or before the time the wireless services contract is created. It also suggested that the carrier reimburse customers "for any and all undisclosed (or inadequately disclosed) extra-contractual fees they were forced to pay."

If you believe that you are entitled to a share of the settlement money, visit the Settlement website and click on the link to file a claim.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Snag an awesome Motorola phone alongside a free tablet through this incredible deal
Snag an awesome Motorola phone alongside a free tablet through this incredible deal

Latest News

Microsoft formally introduces Copilot for iOS and Android
Microsoft formally introduces Copilot for iOS and Android
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
Enable this feature now so that Google Maps for Android will work when you're in a tunnel
Enable this feature now so that Google Maps for Android will work when you're in a tunnel
YouTube's Ad Blocker crackdown reportedly intensifies once again
YouTube's Ad Blocker crackdown reportedly intensifies once again
Weak sales, competition from Huawei lead Apple to discount iPhone 15 line in China
Weak sales, competition from Huawei lead Apple to discount iPhone 15 line in China
Wondrous new sale makes the premium Motorola Razr+ (2023) as affordable as it's ever been
Wondrous new sale makes the premium Motorola Razr+ (2023) as affordable as it's ever been
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless