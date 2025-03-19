Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

T-Mobile wins argument with Verizon over who is the 'first and only' to offer satellite messaging

By
0comments
T-Mobile Verizon Wireless service
Header image depicting T-Mobile's partnership with SpaceX and Starlink
T-Mobile launched its partnership with Starlink earlier this year, going as far as announcing it during the Super Bowl. Additionally, it claimed to be the first and only mobile network operator in the United States to team up with Starlink to provide satellite-powered text messages to users, a claim that Verizon challenged.

This challenge was taken to the National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs, initiating a review by this organization. The results of this review have finally been revealed today, determining that T-Mobile's assertion about its connection with Starlink for satellite-based text messaging is, in fact, accurate.

The advertising in question included statements such as, "T-Mobile is the first and only U.S. wireless provider to keep you connected in places never thought possible with the world’s largest satellite-to-cell constellation in partnership with Starlink." This appeared on T-Mobile's website and in a post on LinkedIn.

Verizon argued that the message implied T-Mobile is the only carrier offering satellite messaging. Verizon also stated that the Starlink reference did not clearly limit the exclusivity claim. They further argued that the service's beta status meant it was not widely accessible.

The NAD's review focused on the "first and only" claim. Subsequently, it concluded that the claim, within its context, refers specifically to T-Mobile's partnership with Starlink to provide satellite services. Furthermore, it determined that T-Mobile's advertising accurately conveys that it is the first and only U.S. wireless provider to partner with Starlink.



Regarding the beta testing phase of the service, the NAD found that T-Mobile's Starlink satellite-to-cell service is available to existing T-Mobile subscribers and confirmed that T-Mobile customers are using the T-Mobile Starlink service. Therefore, the NAD concluded that T-Mobile's advertising is supported.

Needless to say, T-Mobile was pleased with the conclusion of this case and communicated this by stating that it "appreciates NAD’s recognition that its 'first and only' claim is supported." It appears that this decision mainly clarifies the specific nature of T-Mobile's exclusivity. It's not about all satellite messaging, but specifically the Starlink partnership.

This case clearly represents a win for T-Mobile when it comes to its messaging and advertising to the public. It's a very impactful statement and a power move to say we are the "first and only" to offer "X" feature, a claim that the company has definitely flexed ever since its partnership with Starlink was revealed.
