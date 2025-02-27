GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Verizon's huge $2 billion US airspace deal might go up in flames - and Musk is behind it

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon

Musk's Starlink may actually get Verizon's sweet FAA deal canceled



According to a new report, the FAA may be considering canceling its deal with Verizon over Elon Musk's Starlink systems.

In 2023, Verizon was awarded a $2 billion deal to improve the US Federal Aviation Administration's infrastructure. Unfortunately for the carrier, Elon Musk's Starlink came about, and it seems it's about to blow the entire thing off.

Bloomberg now reports that the FAA is considering canceling the contract with Verizon, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. If that happens, this would mean Musk's SpaceX may take on more responsibilities for upgrading networks for US airspace.

Reportedly, canceling the deal with Verizon is one of the options that are currently being considered. The other one - letting Verizon continue to work but also giving some work to SpaceX, claim Bloomberg's sources. Apparently, a decision may come as soon as Friday, though the situation may be far from being resolved.

On January 26, a spokesperson for the FAA reportedly said that the agency has not made a decision about the Verizon contract yet.

This entire fiasco started because the FAA began testing SpaceX's Starlink internet terminals for some of the planned upgrades. Of course, this move (understandably) led to a conflict of interest. One is clear though - the FAA's systems need to be modernized, and the need for that is definitely not new.

Previously, an FAA spokesperson confirmed that the agency was testing one Starlink terminal in Atlantic City, alongside two terminals at sites in Alaska. The use of Starlink was considered by the agency primarily to fix telecommunication connections and provide more accurate and reliable weather info at remote sites, apparently. The Washington Post also reported that the FAA may cancel the Verizon contract, so for now, it seems Musk is in for a win.

Meanwhile, earlier, the billionaire straight out criticized Verizon's systems on X, claiming the fact that they are not even working yet is putting air travelers at risk. Verizon's systems would reportedly be functional soon (well, that is, if the deal doesn't get canceled). Despite that, Verizon's EVP, Joe Russo, said that Verizon's network could coexist with Starlink.

If Bloomberg's sources are correct, we'll have just a little bit left to wait to see who wins the battle for the US airspace's internet.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed
The devastating Galaxy S24 Ultra proves it – compact flagships will always be needed

Latest News

The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless