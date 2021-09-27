Notification Center

www.phonearena.com
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

Verizon has the OG Google Home Hub (aka Nest Hub) on sale at a killer price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Verizon has the OG Google Home Hub (aka Nest Hub) on sale at a killer price
Even though it looks pretty much identical to its forerunner (at least at first glance), the second-gen Nest Hub has a lot of neat new stuff going for it under the hood. But instead of increasing the price of its base smart display, Google decided to officially discontinue the 2018-released model upon unveiling its sequel earlier this year.

Originally sold under the Google Home Hub moniker, the first-gen device is still available at... Verizon of all authorized US retailers, and if you hurry, you can get your choice of a "Charcoal" or "Chalk" flavor for a measly $44.99.

Google Home Hub (Nest Hub)

Smart Display, 7-Inch Touchscreen, Chalk

$45 off (50%)
$44 99
$89 99
Buy at Verizon

Google Home Hub (Nest Hub)

Smart Display, 7-Inch Touchscreen, Charcoal

$45 off (50%)
$44 99
$89 99
Buy at Verizon

That's down 50 percent from a regular price of $89.99, which was permanently reduced a couple of times since 2018. $44.99 is obviously considerably lower than the lowest point reached by the 2021 Nest Hub so far, and as far as we know, the OG Google Assistant-controlled smart home device has actually never been this cheap before. At least not by itself and certainly not in brand-new condition.

Clearly, we're looking at a clearance sale here, and if you're not quick, Big Red could definitely run out of its inventory of "Google Home Hub" devices. That's right, the nation-leading carrier is still listing this thing by its old name for some reason, but that should have no impact whatsoever on the appeal of its excellent new deal.

Despite lacking gesture controls and sleep tracking functionality, as well as offering inferior audio performance compared to its sequel, Google's first-gen Nest Hub has plenty of bang to justify a purchase at 45 bucks, including a 7-inch touchscreen, all of the Assistant's hands-free magic, and outstanding overall sound quality. 

This is also an absolute bargain compared to the competition, mind you, fetching the exact same price right now as Amazon's discounted first-gen Echo Show 5, for instance, while substantially undercutting the OG Echo Show 8.

