Verizon has the OG Google Home Hub (aka Nest Hub) on sale at a killer price

Verizon has the OG Google Home Hub (aka Nest Hub) on sale at a killer price0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
That's down 50 percent from a regular price of $89.99, which was permanently reduced a couple of times since 2018. $44.99 is obviously considerably lower than the lowest point reached by the 2021 Nest Hub so far, and as far as we know, the OG Google Assistant-controlled smart home device has actually never been this cheap before. At least not by itself and certainly not in brand-new condition.
Despite lacking gesture controls and sleep tracking functionality, as well as offering inferior audio performance compared to its sequel, Google's first-gen Nest Hub has plenty of bang to justify a purchase at 45 bucks, including a 7-inch touchscreen, all of the Assistant's hands-free magic, and outstanding overall sound quality.
This is also an absolute bargain compared to the competition, mind you, fetching the exact same price right now as Amazon's discounted first-gen Echo Show 5, for instance, while substantially undercutting the OG Echo Show 8.