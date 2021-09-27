Verizon has the OG Google Home Hub (aka Nest Hub) on sale at a killer price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Originally sold under the Google Home Hub moniker, the first-gen device is still available at... Verizon of all authorized US retailers, and if you hurry, you can get your choice of a "Charcoal" or "Chalk" flavor for a measly $44.99.









Clearly, we're looking at a clearance sale here, and if you're not quick, Big Red could definitely run out of its inventory of "Google Home Hub" devices. That's right, the nation-leading carrier is still listing this thing by its old name for some reason, but that should have no impact whatsoever on the appeal of its excellent new deal.





Despite lacking gesture controls and sleep tracking functionality, as well as offering inferior audio performance compared to its sequel, Google's first-gen Nest Hub has plenty of bang to justify a purchase at 45 bucks, including a 7-inch touchscreen, all of the Assistant's hands-free magic, and outstanding overall sound quality.





This is also an absolute bargain compared to the competition, mind you, fetching the exact same price right now as Amazon's discounted first-gen Echo Show 5, for instance, while substantially undercutting the OG Echo Show 8.

