Google's second-gen Nest Hub is on sale at a lower than ever price

Google's second-gen Nest Hub is on sale at a lower than ever price0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Undoubtedly made possible primarily by offering diminutive Google Home Mini and Nest Mini models at insanely low prices or even no charge whatsoever, the company's victory over arch-rival Amazon has to also be owed at least in small part to the success of the Home Hub/Nest Hub smart display family.
If you hurry, you can get this bad boy at a higher than ever discount of 30 bucks in a single Charcoal hue, which makes the upgraded Google Nest Hub $10 cheaper than Amazon's first-gen Echo Show 8 right now. Released back in 2019, that latter product is itself marked down at the time of this writing from a $109.99 MSRP, while the "all-new" Echo Show 8 from earlier this year is on sale for $99.99 instead of its $129.99 list price on Amazon.
Of course, it's hard to objectively deem Google Assistant as a superior or inferior AI to Amazon's Alexa, with your choice ultimately coming down to personal preference... and budget. If you'd like to pay just 70 bucks for an incredibly versatile and feature-packed smart display, rest assured, Google Assistant will have your back around the house and across a number of practical use cases.