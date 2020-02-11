Sprint makes it easy and affordable to keep tabs on your kids while entertaining them
You can even split that into 24 monthly installments of 6 bucks a pop with no upfront payment, but keep in mind you'll also need to cough up $10 a month (with AutoPay and no activation fee) for a simple rate plan to enable the colorful smartwatch's security and communication features.
Speaking of colors, the WatchMeGo is currently only available in a blue version on Sprint's official website, while the red model is listed as out of stock. And speaking of security and communication, you may want to note this thing can't actually make or receive voice calls, which explains why it's significantly cheaper than the competition.
On the bright side, your kids will be able to send and receive voice and text messages using the WatchMeGo, and perhaps more importantly, the device comes with built-in GPS functionality enabling real-time location tracking without having to connect to a smartphone. While Sprint is ominously quiet about key features like battery life, the 400mAh cell sounds big enough to keep up with the daily adventures of most pre-teens.
The WatchMeGo also has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance going for it, as well as a handy SOS button to alert parents of dangerous situations, a scratch-resistant watch face, and free access to hundreds of educational games and activities for Android and iOS devices. This latter feature is offered at no extra cost, even though the Kidomi app would typically require a subscription setting you back $7.99 a month. That's awfully nice of Sprint, don't you think?
