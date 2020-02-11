Sprint Wearables

Sprint makes it easy and affordable to keep tabs on your kids while entertaining them

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 11, 2020, 3:50 AM
Sprint makes it easy and affordable to keep tabs on your kids while entertaining them
The smallest of America's "big four" wireless service providers doesn't sell a lot of smartwatches, but the newest addition to Sprint's wearable device portfolio is made special by the fact that it looks nothing like the Apple Watch family or Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2.

That's mostly because the WatchMeGo (clever name, by the way) has an entirely different target audience from the aforementioned "mainstream" smartwatches, aiming to cater to the entertainment and educational needs of children between the ages of 4 and 13 while keeping parents constantly informed of their whereabouts.

The notion of kid-friendly smartwatches is, of course, nothing new or groundbreaking, but this is the first such device ever to be released on Sprint. Hence, the WatchMeGo is set to compete directly against Verizon's $180 GizmoWatch and T-Mobile's $192 Timex Family Connect, undercutting both its rivals at a recommended price of only $144.


You can even split that into 24 monthly installments of 6 bucks a pop with no upfront payment, but keep in mind you'll also need to cough up $10 a month (with AutoPay and no activation fee) for a simple rate plan to enable the colorful smartwatch's security and communication features.

Speaking of colors, the WatchMeGo is currently only available in a blue version on Sprint's official website, while the red model is listed as out of stock. And speaking of security and communication, you may want to note this thing can't actually make or receive voice calls, which explains why it's significantly cheaper than the competition.

On the bright side, your kids will be able to send and receive voice and text messages using the WatchMeGo, and perhaps more importantly, the device comes with built-in GPS functionality enabling real-time location tracking without having to connect to a smartphone. While Sprint is ominously quiet about key features like battery life, the 400mAh cell sounds big enough to keep up with the daily adventures of most pre-teens.


The WatchMeGo also has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance going for it, as well as a handy SOS button to alert parents of dangerous situations, a scratch-resistant watch face, and free access to hundreds of educational games and activities for Android and iOS devices. This latter feature is offered at no extra cost, even though the Kidomi app would typically require a subscription setting you back $7.99 a month. That's awfully nice of Sprint, don't you think?

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Judge will reportedly rule in favor of T-Mobile-Sprint merger tomorrow
Judge will reportedly rule in favor of T-Mobile-Sprint merger tomorrow
Get a look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip teaser that it broadcast during the Oscars
Get a look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip teaser that it broadcast during the Oscars
Take some time to watch the upcoming Surface Duo in action
Take some time to watch the upcoming Surface Duo in action
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability
Record T-Mobile year signals end of carrier price wars, but the Sprint merger weighs on 2020
Record T-Mobile year signals end of carrier price wars, but the Sprint merger weighs on 2020
Fresh speculation rekindles 'affordable' Galaxy S20 hopes
Fresh speculation rekindles 'affordable' Galaxy S20 hopes
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
Unlikely source seemingly confirms iPhone 9 name, also hinting at an insane pre-sale offer
Unlikely source seemingly confirms iPhone 9 name, also hinting at an insane pre-sale offer

Popular stories

The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
Samsung leaks the Galaxy S20, price increase vs S10 pops up with release details
Samsung leaks the Galaxy S20, price increase vs S10 pops up with release details

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless