Verizon might be the best place to get a Google Pixel 9a

With the Pixel 9a finally hitting the shelves in the United States, it’s a great time for national carrier to gain either new customers or new lines. We expect each carrier in the country, no matter its size, to have some kind ofrevealed today.happens to be one of the first US carriers to reveal itsdeal, which might or might not be in line with everyone’s expectations. Before we go into details, it’s worth mentioning that Verizon claims it is the best place to get a Google Pixel 9a , but that’s for each and everyone to judge for themselves.That said, theis now available atin two colors: Obsidian and Iris. The phone is available for $13.88/month for 36 months, but customers can also get it for free with any myPlan, no trade-in required. The samedeal is available for business customers too.Customers who switch tocan get plans as low as $30 a line per month with four lines on Unlimited Welcome and Auto Pay. The carrier offers a 3-year price lock on all myPlan and myHome network plans, as well as free satellite texting. Keep in mind that the price guarantee only applies to the base monthly rate.Since thecomes with Gemini AI right out of the box,offers customers the option to choose Google One AI Premium as a perk on their myPlan (mobile) or myHome (internet) plan for just $10 a month (half the price of the usual $19.99. The perk unlocks access to Gemini Advanced , 2 TB of storage, and other benefits across Google.To sum it all up, if you just want to get a Pixel 9a , you can visit’s virtual and brick & mortar stores starting April 10. Business customers can visitBusiness online for business-specific pricing and promos.Those who want thefor free must add a new line on Unlimited Ultimate, postpaid Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Welcome plan for 36 months. The’s full retail price is $499.99.