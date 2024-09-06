30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
livestream
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Countdown to Glowtime and the iPhone 16's debut!

Gemini Advanced subscribers get to give away up to $240 in free, trial subscriptions

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Android Google
Google promotes its Gemini AI platform on a stage in front of a live audience.
Uncle Sundar wants YOU. Google's CEO wants you to spread the word about the company's Gemini Advanced  premium AI subscription service. To do this, Google is giving each Gemini Advanced subscriber three four-month subscription trials to send to friends or family members. Each month is valued at $20 so each person you decide to gift your link to is receiving $80 of free Gemini Advanced service.

When you open the Gemini Advanced website, if you're a subscriber, you will see a menu on the left side of the page. On the bottom is a box that says "Invite a friend." Press on that box and you'll see a link that you can share with your three friends.You can copy your link, tap the "Invite friends" blue lozenge and send your invitation to your three friends or family members all at the same time. The page will keep track of who has agreed to take the free trial and who has refused.

Gemini writes a response to an email in the style of a Lennon-McCartney song. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Gemini Advanced subscribers get to give away up to $240 in free, trial subscriptions
Gemini writes a response to an email in the style of a Lennon-McCartney song. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Gemini Advanced includes access to Google's most capable and next-gen AI model 1.5 Pro. In Gmail, "Help me write" allows you to write a letter or response with help from Gemini using a specific writing tone. And you'll get to experience deep integration of Gemini across Google apps.

Gemini Advanced subscribers can give away tree four-month free trials of the service. | Image credit-Google - Gemini Advanced subscribers get to give away up to $240 in free, trial subscriptions
Gemini Advanced subscribers can give away tree four-month free trials of the service. | Image credit-Google

Those friends and family makers taking you up on your offer of a free four-month trial of Gemini Advanced can access the service by visiting the Gemini Advanced website at gemini.google.com, tapping on this link, or through the Android app which you can install on your Android phonefrom the Google Play Store. On iOS, open the Google app and tap on the Gemini tab at the top of the screen.


Gemini Advanced will not only create letters, notes, and memos for you, it can do so in the style of a Bob Dylan song or a Haiku. And if you describe an image you want to be created, imagen 3 will try to create it for you. We asked for images of Moe from The Three Stooges and Felix the Cat holding an iPhone which you can see in the photo gallery above.

So if you do receive a fourth-month free trial of Gemini Advanced from a friend or family member, you might want to snap it up immediately and see all the exciting things that AI can do for you.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access

Latest News

The often overlooked Jabra Connect 5t buds are in the spotlight today at an irresistible price
The often overlooked Jabra Connect 5t buds are in the spotlight today at an irresistible price
The popular JBL Xtreme 3 is now $125 cheaper with Walmart's generous discount
The popular JBL Xtreme 3 is now $125 cheaper with Walmart's generous discount
New leak reveals OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro’s key specs
New leak reveals OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro’s key specs
Huawei's tri-fold phone Mate XT leaks again (possibly), along with its price
Huawei's tri-fold phone Mate XT leaks again (possibly), along with its price
TikTok will probably be banned in the US, but launches Elections Integrity Hub as response
TikTok will probably be banned in the US, but launches Elections Integrity Hub as response
Apple sends out a survey to Apple Watch users asking about experience, battery life, and smart rings
Apple sends out a survey to Apple Watch users asking about experience, battery life, and smart rings
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless