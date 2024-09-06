Gemini Advanced subscribers get to give away up to $240 in free, trial subscriptions

Uncle Sundar wants YOU. Google's CEO wants you to spread the word about the company's Gemini Advanced premium AI subscription service. To do this, Google is giving each Gemini Advanced subscriber three four-month subscription trials to send to friends or family members. Each month is valued at $20 so each person you decide to gift your link to is receiving $80 of free Gemini Advanced service.





When you open the Gemini Advanced website, if you're a subscriber, you will see a menu on the left side of the page. On the bottom is a box that says "Invite a friend." Press on that box and you'll see a link that you can share with your three friends.You can copy your link, tap the "Invite friends" blue lozenge and send your invitation to your three friends or family members all at the same time. The page will keep track of who has agreed to take the free trial and who has refused.









Gemini Advanced includes access to Google's most capable and next-gen AI model 1.5 Pro. In Gmail, "Help me write" allows you to write a letter or response with help from Gemini using a specific writing tone. And you'll get to experience deep integration of Gemini across Google apps.



















Gemini Advanced will not only create letters, notes, and memos for you, it can do so in the style of a Bob Dylan song or a Haiku. And if you describe an image you want to be created, imagen 3 will try to create it for you. We asked for images of Moe from The Three Stooges and Felix the Cat holding an iPhone which you can see in the photo gallery above.







So if you do receive a fourth-month free trial of Gemini Advanced from a friend or family member, you might want to snap it up immediately and see all the exciting things that AI can do for you.

