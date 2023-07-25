Verizon to increase 5G and LTE Home Internet prices this week
If you’re considering a Home Internet plan from Verizon, you’ll have to act fast if you want to avoid paying more for the service. Apparently, the Big Red plans to increase Home Internet plans tomorrow, July 26, and the price hike seems pretty steep.
According to Bloomberg, Verizon will raise the monthly price on its wireless home internet offering by $10, which means customers will soon have to pay $35 per month for the plan instead of just $25. To benefit from the price, customers must combine Home Internet with a top-tier unlimited wireless plan and an AutoPay agreement.
This would be the second time in two years that Verizon increases home internet prices, which isn’t surprising considering the competition has done the same in the last few years.
Customers who don’t want to bundle their Home Internet with a wireless phone plan will have to pay $50 per month with AutoPay enabled, or $60 per month without. A cheaper alternative would be Verizon’s 4G LTE home internet plans that start at $25 per month, but that also requires customers to add a wireless service and AutoPay option.
In addition to the price hike, Verizon is expected to announce that it added over 255,000 home wireless subscribers in Q2 2023, at least according to analysts’ estimates. Stay tuned for more on this one.
