Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Verizon massively boosts network coverage across Alaska

By
0comments
Verizon massively boosts network coverage across Alaska
Verizon made a couple of important announcements this week regarding its network coverage. After boosting and expanding 5G coverage on some East Coast beaches, Verizon revealed that even more Alaskans will benefit from its network service.

The carrier announced that it has recently expanded its network across Alaska, which benefits residents, businesses and visitors in Kenai, Soldotna, Anchor Point, Homer, Seward, Meadow Lake, Denali Park, Two Rivers, and Pleasant Valley.

To make this happen, the Big Red added more spectrum at 89 cell sites across the state, which led to an increased network capacity of approximately 30 percent. The expansion coincides with Verizon’s 10th anniversary of delivering network service in Alaska, service nearly 90 percent of the state’s population.

Verizon is committed to delivering the most reliable network experience and meeting customer’s connectivity needs where they live, work, and play. By deploying this additional capacity, we are providing more opportunities for our customers in Alaska to utilize Verizon’s best-in-class network to connect with families, friends, homes and businesses.


If you’re a Verizon customer living in Alaska, the boost will benefit you in multiple ways. For instance, the carrier will be able to support more network traffic and offer better performance to its customers, as well as add new products and services.

On top of that, the additional spectrum will allow the Big Red to expand the footprint of for its LTE Verizon Home Internet broadband service. The latest expansion is part of the carrier’s multi-year, nationwide network expansion, which has added more capabilities and upgraded tech.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family

Latest News

iPhone 16 camera: All the upgrades we expect
iPhone 16 camera: All the upgrades we expect
Never-before-seen deal slashes unlocked iPhone 15 price by $120 with no catches and no strings
Never-before-seen deal slashes unlocked iPhone 15 price by $120 with no catches and no strings
The Ultimate Guide to Smartphone AI: On-Device AI vs Cloud AI vs Hybrid
The Ultimate Guide to Smartphone AI: On-Device AI vs Cloud AI vs Hybrid
In-ear wired headphones are not dead: the $159 Meze ALBA proves it
In-ear wired headphones are not dead: the $159 Meze ALBA proves it
The newly unveiled Lenovo Tab Plus destroys the Pixel Tablet with towering speaker power
The newly unveiled Lenovo Tab Plus destroys the Pixel Tablet with towering speaker power
Even if you had your flip phone fling, would you really give up the smartphone?
Even if you had your flip phone fling, would you really give up the smartphone?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless