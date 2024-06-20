Verizon massively boosts network coverage across Alaska
Verizon made a couple of important announcements this week regarding its network coverage. After boosting and expanding 5G coverage on some East Coast beaches, Verizon revealed that even more Alaskans will benefit from its network service.
The carrier announced that it has recently expanded its network across Alaska, which benefits residents, businesses and visitors in Kenai, Soldotna, Anchor Point, Homer, Seward, Meadow Lake, Denali Park, Two Rivers, and Pleasant Valley.
On top of that, the additional spectrum will allow the Big Red to expand the footprint of for its LTE Verizon Home Internet broadband service. The latest expansion is part of the carrier’s multi-year, nationwide network expansion, which has added more capabilities and upgraded tech.
To make this happen, the Big Red added more spectrum at 89 cell sites across the state, which led to an increased network capacity of approximately 30 percent. The expansion coincides with Verizon’s 10th anniversary of delivering network service in Alaska, service nearly 90 percent of the state’s population.
Verizon is committed to delivering the most reliable network experience and meeting customer’s connectivity needs where they live, work, and play. By deploying this additional capacity, we are providing more opportunities for our customers in Alaska to utilize Verizon’s best-in-class network to connect with families, friends, homes and businesses.
If you’re a Verizon customer living in Alaska, the boost will benefit you in multiple ways. For instance, the carrier will be able to support more network traffic and offer better performance to its customers, as well as add new products and services.
