Verizon boosts and expands 5G coverage on some East Coast beaches
It’s summer and people will spend a lot of time on the beaches, especially those who live nearby. Verizon believes that beachgoers would rather take their phones with them to the beach rather than a chair, umbrella, or a cooler.
This doesn’t seem to be just marketing, as Verizon hired Morning Consult to run surveys among beachgoers. According to one of the company’s most recent surveys, no less than 75 percent of beachgoers typically use their phone at the beach.
In this regard, the Big Red has just announced it has added 20 new small cells, as well as 5G capacity to 31 existing cell sites in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach
- Highway 31
- Highway 17
- Garden City Beach coastline,
- Myrtle Beach Airport,
- Springmaid Pier,
- Myrtle Beach Ocean Blvd.,
- Myrtle Beach Highway 501,
- North Myrtle Beach Middle School
- Myrtle Beach Elementary School.
Besides the areas above, the upgrades also add coverage to several rural areas in Horry County such as Adrian, SC, Finklea, SC and Allsbrook, SC, as well as the northern part of Conway, SC and Coastal Carolina University.
Hilton Head
- Hilton Head Beachfront Resort
- Villamare Resort
- Disney’s Beach House
- George Fazio Golf Course
- Robert Trent Jones Oceanfront Golf Course
- Palmetto Dunes Tennis Center
Last but not least, the upgrades provide additional coverage near South Beach, Hilton Head Preparatory School and the Bluffton area.
