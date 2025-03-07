Verizon employees have had it with how inefficient their own customer service is
The difficulties faced by Verizon customers attempting to resolve issues aren't limited to those calling from home; even store employees find themselves navigating the same frustrating customer service maze. Reports from Verizon retail staff reveal a growing reliance on the very customer service lines they're meant to bypass, leading to significant delays and dissatisfaction for in-store visitors.
The frustration extends to the employees themselves. They are placed in an awkward position, unable to directly address customer concerns and forced to witness the customer's growing impatience. Many employees express concern about the quality of the outsourced customer service, citing instances of inaccurate information, language barriers, and a general lack of problem-solving ability. Online accounts point to this being a common problem, and not just a one-off.
It's not hard to see that this shift will eventually have a substantial impact on the customer experience. While AI may offer faster response times for simple queries, it may struggle with complex or nuanced issues that require human empathy and problem-solving. This could lead to further frustration for customers seeking personalized assistance. As a consumer, to me this means that in the future, if I have a complex issue, it may not matter if I go to the store, call, or use a chatbot, and that is concerning.
Imagine walking into a Verizon store seeking assistance with a billing discrepancy or a malfunctioning device. Rather than receiving immediate, direct support from the employee, you might witness them dialing the same customer service number you would use from home. This situation stems from a shift in how Verizon handles certain customer inquiries. Many complex issues, or those requiring access to specific account details, are routed to centralized, often outsourced, customer service centers. Even store employees, with their supposed expertise and direct access, are compelled to engage with this system.
This practice introduces several problems. First, it prolongs the customer's wait time. Instead of a quick resolution, the customer is subjected to the same lengthy hold times and potentially inconsistent support that plague remote callers. Secondly, it undermines the perceived value of visiting a physical store. Customers expect in-person assistance to be more efficient and effective than calling a hotline. When store staff are forced to rely on the same system, it erodes customer trust and satisfaction.
I'm just irritated that now instead of just being able to submit a form and have a promo correction applied, now I have to call customer service and argue with someone about how much money a person was supposed to receive for their trade in, and explain how to do a promo correction to a person on the phone.
r/Thefirespirit15, Reddit user
There’s a growing concern that this reliance on remote customer service may be a precursor to further automation. Some speculate that Verizon, like many other large corporations, is exploring ways to integrate AI into its customer service operations. If the current trend continues, it's possible that human interaction, both in-store and on the phone, could be significantly reduced, with AI handling a larger portion of customer inquiries.
